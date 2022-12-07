11 goal contributions: Sheffield United will be delighted to learn of this man’s return

It has been an excellent season for Sheffield United in the Championship so far.

The Blades currently sit second in the table, two points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers and three behind leaders Burnley. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are the second highest scorers in the league and also boast the best defensive record, having conceded just 19 goals so far this campaign.

They are back in action this weekend following the World Cup break as they host bottom side Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Heckingbottom will be looking for his players to pick up where they left off when the action resumes, with the Blades winning four of their last five games prior to the break.

But they may be without one of their key men against the Terriers after his involvement for his country in Qatar.

Striker Iliman Ndiaye was part of the Senegal squad for the tournament and he featured in three games, contributing with one assist as they qualified for the knockout rounds.

However, they were eliminated on Sunday with a 3-0 defeat to England, with Ndiaye being substituted at half time. Blades fans will be concerned as Ndiaye was pictured limping and if he did pick up an knock, combined with the travel back to Sheffield, he may not be risked.

There has also been a lot of speculation about his future, with the 22-year-old not having signed an extension to his contract yet after discussions were started in the summer and with his excellent form and raised profile, he is likely to attract more interest ahead of January.

It is easy to see why Ndiaye has admirers, he is the Blades’ joint-top scorer in the Championship this season with nine goals in 21 appearances, already surpassing his total of seven from last season.

He also proven he can provide for his team mates too, registering two assists.

According to WhoScored, he takes on 2 shots per game, showing his increasing confidence in front of goal. His pass success rate is 81.9%, he makes one key pass and attempts two dribbles per game. Such is his ability, he attracts 1.5 fouls from the opposition each game as they look to stop him.

Along with Oli McBurnie, who also has nine goals for the season, Ndiaye provides the Blades with a dangerous attacking threat and keeping hold of him will be crucial to their automatic promotion chances.