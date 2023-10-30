Highlights League One has some players who are playing below their level, such as Callum Styles, Ronnie Edwards, and Devante Cole, who all have experience in the Championship.

League One is well underway for the 2023/24 season. It’s got a lot to live up to after the quality we saw last season in the league, as Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and eventual play-off winners, Sheffield Wednesday, posted monstrous end-of-season point totals.

Although the gap between those at the top and bottom has closed, there are some players who are playing below their level.

We’ve picked out 11 players we think should be playing in the Championship.

Callum Styles - Barnsley

23-year-old Callum Styles has played over 100 games for Barnsley since he joined from Bury in 2018.

Styles spent last season in the Championship with Millwall, playing 22 league games as they missed out on the play-offs. That move came about after Barnsley dropped out of the Championship to League One. Prior to that, Styles played 40 plus games in back-to-back seasons and was crucial in Barnsley’s Championship play-off run.

As well as being an experienced Championship player, Styles is a regular in the Hungary national side.

If Barnsley don’t get promoted this season, we might see Styles playing elsewhere in the Championship next season.

Ronnie Edwards - Peterborough

Ronnie Edwards, at just 20, is one of the hottest prospects in the Football League. After three impressive seasons with Peterborough, his name is being touted as a future Premier League star.

Edwards has played higher than League One in the past. In the 2021/22 season, Edwards featured 34 times in the Championship for the Posh.

Last season, Edwards was a crucial part of the Posh team that reached the League One play-offs, but ultimately lost in the semi-finals.

Keep your eyes on this young man because he’s got a big future ahead of him.

Devante Cole - Barnsley

Son of legendary striker, Andy Cole, Devante Cole has worked out forging a name for himself as a striker. He has bounced around clubs in the EFL and after a short spell with Motherwell, he appears settled at Barnsley.

Last season he bagged 15 goals in League One for Barnsley. This season he looks to smash that record after a fantastic start to the season. His goalscoring has caught the eye.

Eiran Cashin - Derby County

The first of two Derby academy players, Eiran Cashin, is enjoying a good start to the League One season. He has been a bright spark in what has been a mixed start for Derby.

Last season, Cashin was a pivotal part of the team, playing 43 games in League One for Paul Warne’s side.

He is just 21, so he has time on his side, but he’ll be keen to make the step-up to the Championship as soon as possible.

Max Bird - Derby County

A product of the Derby academy, Max Bird’s season has been hampered by injury, but his return will be key to Derby recapturing their form. Last season, Bird captained the Derby side as they narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs.

Bird has 101 Championship appearances under his belt at 23. With a lot of quality at his feet, it’s likely he’ll get even more Championship experience, and maybe higher.

Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United

Cameron Brannagan has been with Oxford since 2018, when he joined from Liverpool in the January window. He featured just nine times for Liverpool but has played over 200 times for Oxford.

Brannagan is a crucial part of an Oxford team that’s flying so far this season. If they’re to stand a chance of keeping this form up, Brannagan will be key.

There has been interest in Brannagan in the past from clubs in the Championship, but he has stayed loyal to Oxford. He might see his loyalty pay off with promotion to the Championship. If not, he might be keen to move on and challenge himself in the Championship.

Dion Charles - Bolton Wanderers

Dion Charles has had a steady rise to get into his position as a proven League One goalscorer. Last season, Charles’ 16 goals helped Bolton into the play-offs. Unfortunately, he couldn’t fire them past Barnsley as they lost in the semi-finals.

Charles started this season in a similar vein, scoring goals freely for Bolton. If he can keep scoring, he might help Bolton return to the second tier.

It’s surprising no one has taken a punt on him in the Championship just yet. With his habit of scoring goals, though, his time in the Championship might come sooner rather than later.

Colby Bishop - Portsmouth

Another striker who has worked his way up the football pyramid is Colby Bishop. At 26, he finds himself with Portsmouth, who are looking to return to the second tier.

Bishop joined Pompey last season and scored 20 goals in 46 games in his first campaign. Like Charles, Bishop has started this season well and looks like he could top last season's goals.

Championship teams are always on the lookout for that striker to propel them up the league. Bishop looks like he might be just the man for the job.

Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

Last season’s League One Player of the Season, Aaron Collins, is another striker who should be playing in the Championship. He bagged 16 goals in the league and looked like he could have been on his way out. Joey Barton put a £5m price tag on his prized asset to warn off any potential low bidders.

As we said above, Championship teams are always on the lookout for goals. Collins offers that, as well as a great work ethic. We might see a Championship give Collins the chance he deserves in the Championship.

Herbie Kane - Barnsley

A former nomination for the Golden Boy award, Herbie Kane, has been with Barnsley since 2020 after joining from Liverpool. After spending a year on loan with Burton, Kane became a main part of the Barnsley team.

Last season, Kane played 40 games in the league and was crucial as they reached the play-off final. Along with Styles, Kane is part of an impressive Barnsley midfield. Like his midfield partner, though, if Barnsley don’t go up, we’re likely to see the pair on the move to a Championship team.

Kwame Poku - Peterborough

The final player on our list is 22-year-old midfielder, Kwame Poku. The Peterborough midfielder has been a bright spark since signing from Colchester United in 2021. He also has one cap for Ghana that he got back in 2021.

Poku is part of the Peterborough team that caused many League One teams problems last season when they reached the play-offs. He’s quick and skillful with the ball at his feet, but he has a good attacking brain. He just needs to add more goals to his game, but this is something that’ll come over time.

Poku is another player that Peterborough managed to keep hold of during the summer. Unless they’re able to get promoted this season, expect to see Poku make the step-up elsewhere.