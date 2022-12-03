11 clearances: The Derby County player who looks undroppable at the moment after Sheffield Wednesday stalemate

Derby County extended their run of good from, stretching their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions with a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

It was a game that was competitive but ultimately lacked quality in the final third with neither side fully convincing enough to take three points.

The Rams have been threadbare in recent weeks, with multiple players out injured including captain Curtis Davies. One player who has stepped up in his absence has been the experience Craig Forsyth who has been exceptional at the heart of the defence for Derby.

His latest display against Sheffield Wednesday has given manager Paul Warne food for thought with the return Davies looking for a way back into the starting XI after injury.

This latest clean sheet was the defenders fourth in his last six games and has become undroppable in Warne’s defence.

Here, we analyse his latest display against Sheffield Wednesday and the numbers behind it.

Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892

Performance in numbers

It looked at one stage last season that Craig Forsyth’s career at Derby was coming to an end. That wasn’t the case however and he’s now entering his tenth year as a Rams player.

He’s now almost 300 appearances into his Derby career and he’s certainly growing into his role as a no-nonsense centre back under Paul Warne.

The defender was in exceptional form against Sheffield Wednesday as he played a key role in their draw against the promotion chasers, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

According to WhoScored, he was the second highest rated player on the pitch behind Owls defender Dominic Iorfa, picking up an overall rating of 7.4.

However, his overall contributions were vital in the draw, making two vital interceptions stopping Wednesday attacks.

It got better though as the Scotsman made 11 clearances in the game, the highest by six on the pitch. To add to that, he won five of his tackles joint highest in the game with Will Vaulks of Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a top performance from the experienced player who is giving Warne the impossible task of try to fit his captain Davies back into the starting XI.

On this form, that looks to be impossible, as Forsyth’s Derby County career continues its remarkable turnaround, which could make him key in the battle to return to the Championship.