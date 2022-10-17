£11.3m: How does Ipswich Town’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Ipswich Town will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Lincoln City when they make their return to League One action on Friday.

Set to host Derby County at Portman Road, the Blues will need to be firing on all cylinders in this particular fixture in order to have the best chance of sealing all three points in front of their supporters.

Having made a host of alterations to his squad over the course of the summer window, Kieran McKenna will need all of his first-team players to step up to the mark in the coming months as Ipswich eye a push for promotion.

Here, using data gathered from Transfermarkt, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich’s squad market value compares to other League One clubs…

According to Transfermarkt, Ipswich currently have a club market value of £11.3m.

Only one of the five most valuable players at Ipswich according to this data is currently on loan at the club.

Tyreece John-Jules, who sealed a temporary move to the club from Arsenal earlier this year, is valued at £720k.

Sam Morsy and Conor Chaplin have the joint-highest individual values (£1.08m).

Nick Hayes meanwhile has the lowest individual value at the club (£90k.)

Compared to the rest of League One, Ipswich are fifth in the standings when it comes to their squad market value.

Wycombe Wanderers are one place below Ipswich (£9.86m) while Barnsley are directly above McKenna’s side in this table (£11.81m).

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Ipswich Town flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Finidi George? 46 48 51 53

Derby lead the way in this division as they have a squad market value of £20.61m.

In terms of the opposite end of the table, Morecambe only have a club market value of £5m.

The Shrimps are currently in the relegation zone and suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ipswich earlier this month.

Goals from George Edmundson and Lee Evans secured all three points for the Blues in this particular fixture.

With the window set to open again in January, it will be interesting to see whether Ipswich increase their squad market value by securing the services of some fresh faces.