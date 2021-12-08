’11/11′, ‘Very strong’ – Many Plymouth fans react to Schumacher’s first starting XI as Pilgrims boss

Plymouth Argyle will be striving to put an end to three straight defeats in League One, form that has seen the Pilgrims drop outside of the automatic promotion positions.

Tonight they are tasked with a difficult clash away to MK Dons and will be without Ryan Lowe, who departed for Preston North End yesterday afternoon.

Moving swiftly, the Pilgrims appointed Lowe’s second in command, Steven Schumacher, to take charge at Home Park.

Plymouth face a strong home outfit when they face MK Dons tonight, with Liam Manning’s side averaging 2.11 PPG at the Stadium MK.

The Pilgrims are a mere five points from top spot in the League One standings, but they run the risk of dropping outside of the play-offs, should the hosts win all three points.

Naming three changes from the side that progressed through to the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Rochdale, Schumacher has brought Panutche Camara, Conor Grant and Luke Jephcott back into the side.

With the aforementioned trio coming into the side, George Cooper, Jordon Garrick and Danny Mayor all dropping to the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Plymouth fans have reacted on Twitter to Schumacher’s first starting XI of this new era…

11/11 on that lineup SCHUSUUUSSSS TRICKY GREEEEEENSSSSSSS https://t.co/yGgSolIApO — Jacques (@FutJacques) December 8, 2021

Love this 💚 — Lorn….a! (@andrews_lorna) December 8, 2021

Like that (except lack of defenders on the bench) UTA — owen (@olpafc_) December 8, 2021

Very strong, great options from bench to. Into them! — KG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@KyleGatfield97) December 8, 2021