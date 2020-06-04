‘£10million at least’ – New club enter transfer chase for QPR’s Osayi-Samuel: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Turkish media outlet Haber Global.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is keen to sign for the Turkish giants, although it remains to be seen as to whether that is the case.

Osayi-Samuel has also attracted interest from promotion-chasing Leeds United in the past, with the Whites reportedly seeing a £3million bid rejected according to Football Insider.

The winger has made 32 appearances for QPR this season, and has chipped in with six goals and eight assists in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

The Hoops are currently sat 13th in the Championship, and are just six points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

If QPR aren’t to win promotion back into the Premier League this season, then it seems likely that they’ll be fielding interest from other clubs for Osayi-Samuel’s services in the summer transfer window.

But how much should QPR be looking at demanding from any potential suitors to land Osayi-Samuel’s signature?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

It’s tough for QPR and is Osayi-Samuel is going to be moving abroad, it decreases his value. That’s always been the case with young players moving out of the English game.

Should Osayi-Samuel have been moving into the Premier League, you’d have found QPR in a strong bargaining position, but if his destination is Turkey, they aren’t going to be able to cash-in like they might’ve liked.

With that in mind, my worry for the R’s is that they are going to lose a very talented individual for peanuts.

It’s the way it sometimes goes, however, and it only underlines the problem with producing such talent in the Championship without the guarantee of Premier League football.

Ned Holmes:

This is a tough one given the financial issues caused by the delay and the impact that might have on the transfer market this summer but if I’m QPR, I’d be asking for £10 million at the least.

The 22-year-old has been fantastic this year and is still raw, which suggests once he refines his game he could a top-quality player.

There have been reports of interest from multiple parties, which puts QPR in a relatively strong negotiating position.

Only they will know how confident they feel of getting the winger to extend his deal past next summer but if they can do that, then there’s no reason why they can’t be firm and demand a good price for him.

Sam Rourke:

Osayi-Samuel has been one of QPR’s standout stars this season, with him and Ebere Eze proving to be the R’s main sources of creativity and ammunition.

It’s no surprise to see the 22-year-old attract interest and I expect QPR to do all they can to keep hold of the star.

I’d say the R’s should be looking for atleast £10m in all honesty, as the winger has no ceiling with regards to his potential and at the age of just 22 is going to develop and get even better.

Warburton and QPR should do all they can to keep him, as he could provide the spark needed for them to launch a genuine push for promotion next season.