‘£10m would be a lot’ – West Brom plotting transfer raid on Championship side: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a move for £10 million-rated Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, as per the Express and Star.

The 22-year-old left-back was a man in demand in January with him close to joining Serie A giants AC Milan, though the deal collapsed and he remained at the DW Stadium.

So, would Robinson be a good addition for West Brom? Is he needed?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views….

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart bit of business by the Baggies if they can get a deal in place to sign Robinson.

I’ve been really impressed by the left-back this season with Wigan Athletic, and he’s clearly a player with a bright future ahead of him.

West Brom could certainly benefit from having a player of Robinson’s quality in their squad next term, and I think he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League with the Baggies if they win promotion into the top-flight this term.

I still think that if there is one area in the West Brom team that needs improving, it’s at left-back, especially if they’re promoted.

Robinson is only 22, but has experience under his belt in senior football, so there wouldn’t be any concerns over whether he’s capable of adjusting to the physical demands of first-team matches.

I think he’s worth the £10million fee being quoted, as he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the future. You don’t attract interest from the likes of AC Milan by luck, so it shows that he’s a player with real talent.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

George Harbey

There can be no denying that Robinson is a huge talent with large potential, and it speaks volumes that someone like AC Milan spotted his talent back in January, but were unable to complete a deal for the player.

Whether West Brom need another full-back or not, though, is a different question altogether. They quite stacked at left-back, especially, with the likes of Conor Townsend and Kieran Gibbs both suited to that position, and Darnell Furlong being able to switch over to that side too.

£10m would be a lot for West Brom to spend on a player they don’t particularly need, and I think that that sort of money would be much more useful if it was reinvested in other areas of the team.

He’s a great player, but I’m not sure whether West Brom need him or not, and it’s a risk they shouldn’t be willing to take because recruitment is bound to be so important if they return to the Premier League.

George Dagless

It could be a good signing, yes.

Whether he’s worth £10m or not I’m not so sure but, to be fair, he’s definitely worth more than £5m so I don’t think the Baggies are massively over-paying.

If they’re in the Premier League, they absolutely can afford to get him in and with them looking for new full-backs, Robinson is one young defender that could seriously do a job for them in the years to come.

What happened with the Milan move was unfortunate but he appears to be back and he is training with Wigan, and you’re not telling me he’s become a bad player over night.

Definitely worth a look in my opinion.