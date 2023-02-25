“£10m to £15m” – What could Burnley player sale this summer generate? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst has proven a useful signing for Manchester United.

He might have only scored once but the towering striker has been a regular fixture in the starting XI and is clearly a player Erik ten Hag trusts.

Weghorst is due back at the Championship club in the summer and it would be no surprise to see them look to move him on permanently.

But if the Clarets were to sell him, what would he be worth?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

I would expect the Clarets would want to make a profit on him and so you’re looking at north of £15m in all honesty.

I think he’s actually done a handy job at Manchester United since his arrival and certainly hasn’t done himself any disservice with his performances.

He might not be the most prolific player in the world but he provides something different to a lot of what Manchester United have in their attacking ranks and also provides a focal point for the attacks to build around him.

I think Burnley, if they do want to sell, should be able to get a fair price for him in the summer.

Chris Gallagher

I think you’re looking at the £10m to £15m range.

All connected to Burnley would have hoped Weghorst would excel at Manchester United but it’s not really worked so far, so you’d have to say he would only command the same sort of fee they paid for the striker, which was £12m. Of course, if he does start firing at Old Trafford then you could potentially add £5-£10m to any fee.

Whilst he has struggled for goals at United, he has shown some qualities in terms of his pressing and his ability to bring others into play is impressive. As well as that, he did well at the World Cup, so there is a decent player there.

In truth, it’s hard to see him having a future at Burnley so they will no doubt cash in during the summer window and use the funds to refresh the squad when they’re sure to be back in the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

Somewhere between £5 million and £10 million is likely to be an agreeable price.

While he’s hardly been lethal in front of goal for Man United, he’s certainly made an impact at Old Trafford and other clubs will be interested on the back of this spell.

The 30-year-old’s goalscoring records at Wolfsburg and Besiktas were both impressive so while Premier League interest might not be massive, there will be sides in top European leagues that are interested.

With a contract that runs until 2025, Burnley can hope to recover at least £5 million for the 30-year-old forward and maybe even a bit more if he finishes the season well.

That will be a useful bit of cash to aid Vincent Kompany’s preparations for the top flight.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club