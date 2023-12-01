Highlights Sunderland made the right decision to sell Ross Stewart to Southampton for £10m due to his injury issues.

Southampton took a risk in paying such a large fee for a player with a history of being injured.

Sunderland should reinvest the money wisely in the January transfer window to move on from Stewart.

After falling short in the play-offs last season, Sunderland had a busy summer as they prepared for what they hoped would be another promotion push this time around.

Once again, the Black Cats stuck to their transfer strategy of recruiting young, talented players who had the potential to improve, and they also managed to keep hold of key men like Anthony Patterson and Jack Clarke despite Premier League interest.

Ross Stewart joins Southampton from Sunderland

But, there was one major departure in the summer, with Ross Stewart joining Southampton in a deal that was worth around £10m.

The Scotsman was prolific during his time with Sunderland, when fit, as he scored 26 goals to help the side from promotion to the Championship, and he managed ten in 13 prior to an injury setback.

Yet, with his contract expiring, the Wearside outfit were left in a difficult position.

Should they gamble on keeping Stewart in the hope he could fire them to the Premier League? Or should they accept an offer for a player who could leave on a fee in 12 months?

After standing firm initially, Sunderland decided to cash in for £10m, with many observers feeling that was a big fee for the ex-Inverness man.

And, even though Sunderland have striker issues, as their current forwards aren't scoring, it’s fair to say that it looks like it was the right call from the club.

That’s because injury issues have once again impacted Stewart.

Saints brought the 27-year-old in knowing he was recovering from a serious issue, and they were patient in how they reintegrated Stewart back into the fold.

But, after just two brief substitute appearances, boss Russell Martin confirmed that the player is set for another spell on the sidelines, and he now won't return until 2024.

Pleasingly, it’s not thought to be a serious problem like before, but it’s another major worry for Stewart, who will just be desperate to get back out playing on a consistent basis.

Sunderland must reinvest Stewart money

Firstly, you have to say that you have huge sympathy for the striker, as injuries can be hugely frustrating, and whilst he left under a cloud, many Sunderland fans will appreciate what Stewart did to get the club back to the second tier.

Nevertheless, his injury record is becoming an increasing concern, and Southampton have taken a big risk in spending such an amount on someone who has trouble staying fit.

The deal happened so late in the window and there’s no doubt it was a big gamble from both clubs.

Saints arguably overpaid in the hope that Stewart was the man to fire them to promotion, and, in fairness, that could still happen once he gets up to speed.

Meanwhile, Sunderland gambled on selling their key man because the fee was too much to turn down.

With the player yet to contribute, Sunderland are the winners from this transfer as it stands, but they need to spend the money wisely in January if they want to totally move on from Stewart.