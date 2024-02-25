Highlights Turning down £10million for Nathan Wood was a poor decision in hindsight after his stellar 2022/23 campaign.

Wood's contract expiring this summer puts Swansea in a difficult position, facing the risk of losing him for free.

Losing Wood on a free would be disastrous for Swansea, who must do all they can to get him to sign a new deal.

This time last season, Swansea City defender Nathan Wood looked to be one of the brightest prospects in the EFL, but things haven't quite worked out for the 21-year-old centre-back this season.

Wood joined Swansea from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, with then Swans boss Russell Martin said to be a big admirer of the central defender who was yet to make any sort of impact in the senior game.

The youngster cemented his position as a regular starter in the Swans starting XI during the 2022/23 season, and towards the end of the campaign his form went to the next level as the club finished the season on a high, going nine games unbeaten to seal a 10th place finish.

This form led to Russell Martin's Southampton side putting in a bid worth £10million to sign Wood last summer, a bid that was turned down by Swansea as they held out for more money.

However, it's been a season of upheaval at Swansea, and both Wood and the club have struggled, giving both parties a dilemma ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Turning down £10million for Nathan Wood was a poor decision in hindsight

Wood enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign, and whilst it's easy to say now, turning down £10million for the defender seems a mistake in hindsight.

Nathan Wood's form during the 2022/23 season - Sofascore Passing accuracy 92% Clean sheets 9 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 1.0 Errors leading to goals 0 Successful dribbles 67% Total duels won 57%

Whilst the player hasn't performed at the same levels as he did last season, Swansea have his contract situation looming over them, and face losing Wood for free this summer.

This would be an incredibly bad business move after turning down £10million last August, and would only heap more pressure on the club's already under-fire Sporting Director Paul Watson.

Admittedly, the player has been unfortunate that he missed a large chunk of the season through injury, and he's come back into a poor Swansea side who are sliding down the table each week.

However, Wood started the club's recent two hammerings against Southampton, the 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth, the 3-1 defeat against Leicester City and the 4-0 defeat to Leeds.

Swansea's defending has been abysmal in recent weeks, with players and management both to blame as their naivety at the back has seen them picked off at will by opposition sides.

If Wood wasn't out of contract this summer, it's fair to say Swansea wouldn't be receiving £10million bids for the player like they were last season.

In hindsight, Swansea surely must wish they cashed in on the 21-year-old last summer.

Swansea City can't afford to lose Nathan Wood for free this summer

Despite not hitting the same heights as last season, losing Nathan Wood on a free this summer is inconceivable for Swansea City.

The player signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2022, with the option of an additional 12 months

.

With no new deal signed so far, it appears that Swansea face the very real possibility of losing the player for free. This would be great news for fellow Championship clubs, as many of them will surely be keen on signing the England U21 international.

Swansea need to do all they can to get the player to sign a new deal. Then, the club have some sort of bargaining power and can accept any sort of bid they deem appropriate for the player.

Swansea are a club facing a crisis, and losing Nathan Wood on a free would be an absolute disaster and only add to the ill-feeling many of the Jack Army have towards the hierarchy at the Swansea.com Stadium.