This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City's Borja Sainz has been advised to "aim a little bit higher" than Sheffield United, who have emerged as the latest club to be linked with the winger amid an impressive goalscoring campaign in the Championship.

On Sunday morning, a report from The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his exclusive Patreon service - linked Sainz with a move to Bramall Lane ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Nixon, the Blades, who are currently top of the Championship, are keen to acquire Sainz this summer regardless of the outcome of their promotion bid.

It is said that the South Yorkshire club are willing to pay more than £10 million for Sainz, but have not yet submitted an eight-figure bid for his services. The Spaniard's signature is poised to be much-sought-after in the coming months and he has previously been linked with a return to his homeland, with Atlético Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Club, along with Galatasaray, all formerly named as suitors.

It is, of course, little surprise to see Sainz garnering such interest. Norwich are unlikely to finish the season inside the top-six but Sainz has starred at Carrow Road and remains the division's top scorer with 17 strikes under his belt, and his contract is also set to expire next summer.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of March 31 Appearances 34 Goals 17 xG 13.3 Shots 106 Assists 4 xA 4.37 Chances created 42 Successful dribbles 78 Dribble success rate 45.1% Touches in opposition box 164

Sainz's performances in a largely underwhelming campaign for Johannes Hoff Thorup's side have been eye-catching to say the least, and he's sure to emerge as one of the second-tier's very hottest properties once the summer rolls around.

Norwich City's Borja Sainz told to avoid Sheffield United transfer move

FLW spoke to our resident Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, and asked him whether he believes Sainz will be able to earn a better move than to Bramall Lane.

Zeke cited United's reported interest in Gabriel Sara, now with Galatasaray after a dazzling campaign at Norwich last time out, and played down the prospect of a move to Chris Wilder's side.

He believes that the goal-getting forward should aim higher and is more likely to return to Spain, even if it's to a mid-table outfit.

"I feel like this rumour is similar to the Sara one, obviously it's the same team," Zeke told FLW.

"I don't think either of them will end up happening. This one, if they're talking about £10 million, I don't think there's a world where we will take that considering that's around what we paid for [Ante] Crnac and, at this moment, Sainz is a lot more valuable.

"I think he has a ceiling and the board will capitalise on his good season, I don't see him going for any less than £15 million. I would rather £20 million, but I don't think that will happen.

"I think Sainz needs to aim a little bit higher as Sheffield United are pretty much guaranteed to go straight back down again [if they get promoted], just like every other team in the Championship.

Related Norwich City: Paul Lambert predicted goals after transfer - he replicated Leeds record £2million proved a snip for the midfielder that went on to boast a record of a goal every eight games for Norwich City

"I think he will be more likely to want a move to Spain, even if it's a mid-table team I can see him preferring that over a relegation battle.

"We'll have to see how it goes but unless they offer more money, I don't see that happening."

Norwich City will likely have no other choice than to sanction Borja Sainz transfer exit this summer

There is a growing sense of inevitability that Norwich will be backed into a corner and left with no other choice than to sanction a sale for Sainz this summer.

Crucially, the 24-year-old is set to see his contract expire in just over twelve month's time and the odds of Norwich being able to convince him to extend his stay would have to appear slim at this stage