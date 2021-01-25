‘£10m seems like a bargain’ – Arsenal plot move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City face the prospect of losing starlet Nathan Collins amid interest from the Premier League, according to The Sun.

Alongside Burnley, the 19-year-old is attracting the interest of top flight giants Arsenal who are said to be keen on a move for the talented central defender.

While a move may not materialise this month, it would certainly be hard for the youngster to ignore the Gunners’ advances, but would he be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey First and foremost, I think Arsenal’s defence definitely needs strengthening and that’s needed to happen for a good two or three years now. David Luiz is getting older and Sokratis has recently left the club, so bringing in a young defender like Nathan Collins would be a decent move. He’s done well at Stoke over the last year and a half, and has made a fair share of appearances under Michael O’Neill this season. Whilst I don’t particularly feel that he is ready to make such a step up to a big club like Arsenal, I also get the feeling that he could be one for the long-term. £10m seems like a bargain considering how good he could be in the future.

Chris Thorpe I think this would be a smart move from Arsenal as it would add some more youth to their backline. Collins is a player who still has his best years ahead of him as a professional and I believe his development would continue well if he were to move to North London. There’s no doubt that he has all the hallmarks of a good defender at Championship level but I think a move to the Gunners would be with a view to loaning him back out straight away to either a second tier or first division club. Stoke would surely demand a significant fee for the player and I would say they should only sell if the Premier League side meet their asking price, which I would say is far more than £10 million. George Dagless I think it’s a good deal for all involved. Collins gets a big move to a big club and certainly has the potential to be a hit at Arsenal. He’s capable of playing in a number of roles and it’s obvious he’s only going to get better. It’s a blow for Stoke, for sure, but they are getting decent money for him, particularly in the current financial climate, and I think they’ll be able to use that well as they bid for the play-offs. Finally, Arsenal are likely going to benefit too as he’s another young player heading there that could become a star. There are some good youngsters at Arsenal and Collins should fit in well.