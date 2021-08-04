£10m-rated EFL player now Leeds’ top target after Crystal Palace blow

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is now Leeds United’s top target but it will cost them £10 million to prize him away from their Yorkshire rivals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old was a mainstay in the Terriers midfield last season – missing just four Championship games all term and wearing the captain’s armband on occasion.

It seems his performances under former Marcelo Bielsa lieutenant Carlos Corberan has turned heads at Elland Road as O’Brien has been linked with a move to Leeds throughout the summer.

However, Nixon has now reported that the midfielder is the Whites’ top target after they missed out on Conor Gallagher, who joined Crystal Palace on loan last week.

It is understood that it will take £10 million to prize him away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

O’Brien’s current deal with Huddersfield is set to expire next summer but the club do have a further one-year option, meaning they can afford to stand strong in any negotiations.

A product of the Terriers academy, the 22-year-old has been part of the starting XI for the majority of their pre-season schedule and played all 120 minutes of their recent EFL Cup game – suggesting that he’s set to play an important part for Corberan once again this term.

The Verdict

It seems we should expect the Whites to up their pursuit of O’Brien ahead of the end of the window, which closes at the end of the month, as he is now understood to be their top target.

Huddersfield won’t want to lose him and from that standpoint £10 million seems a fair fee but it would be very interesting to see how he’d develop under a coach like Bielsa, who has helped so many of the Leeds squad take their game to a new level.

There’s no doubt losing the midfielder would be a dent to the Terriers’ hopes for the season but if things are wrapped up soon and Corberan is allowed to reinvest at least part of the fee received into the squad that could be mitigated.