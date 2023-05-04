Dinamo Zagreb attacker Luka Ivanusec has responded to transfer speculation amid links to Burnley.

The Clarets are reportedly targeting a move for the attacking midfielder this summer.

The Championship side have been credited with an interest in a deal that could be worth up to £10 million.

The Croatian is said to be at the top of Vincent Kompany’s shortlist as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League.

Who is Luka Ivanusec?

Ivanusec signed for Dinamo Zagreb 2019.The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals from 109 appearances for the Croatian club but could be on the move this summer.

Speaking to TPortal, Ivanusec has responded to speculation surrounding his future.

The midfielder remained coy when asked about a potential move, claiming that he is happy with his current club.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of trading clubs in the summer and remains open to the idea of moving away from Zagreb.

“I’m still a Dinamo player,” said Ivanusec, via HITC.

“It’s hard for me to talk about it. If it comes to that, you have to weigh the options.

“See where it’s best to go for further development.”

This is not the first time that the player has been linked with a potential move abroad, with Celtic having also sought a move for Ivanusec in the past.

However, the playmaker turned down the chance to make a £4.5 million switch to Park Head in 2019.

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Premier League having secured automatic promotion to the top flight at the first attempt under Kompany.

The Clarets sealed the league title with multiple games spare, comfortably dominating the second division.

Their final game of the season comes on Monday when they face Cardiff City.

Would Luka Ivanusec be a good signing for Burnley?

The midfielder has Champions League-level experience from his time with Zagreb and generally seems an exciting prospect.

This could be a big move for Burnley to strengthen their attacking depth heading into the Premier League.

Despite a strong Championship season, Burnley still need to make improvements to the squad in order to ensure their survival.

This could be the type of shrewd move that benefits Kompany’s side’s chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond next season.

For Ivanusec, this would also be an exciting move given the amount of hype surrounding Kompany and this Burnley side following their dominant season in the second tier.