After eleven consecutive years in the Premier League, Southampton were relegated to the Championship in 2023.

In total, the Saints have spent 24 seasons in the Premier League, only dropping out of the top-flight of English football between 2005 and 2012 prior to this season.

They'll consider themselves a Premier League club and will be looking to make a return to the top of English football at the end of this season as they're currently in the mix for promotion despite a shaky few weeks.

Despite this, a play-off place looks nailed on at the very minimum and the club have given themselves every chance of returning to the Premier League.

With that in mind, we looked at where Southampton sit in the all-time Premier League standings.

Southampton's position in the all-time Premier League table

According to Transfermarkt, Southampton are 11th in the all-time Premier League table after playing 924 games in the top-flight of English football.

They have accumulated 1,088 points in the Premier League and are the highest ranked current Championship side in the Premier League all-time table.

They have won 280 out of their 924 Premier League games, drawing 248 and losing 396. They have a goal difference of -241, but are still placed in a very respectable 11th place.

There are 51 clubs in total who have played Premier League football since the division's inception in 1992, so 11th place is a very decent position.

Where Southampton rank in the all-time Premier League table - 01/03/2024 (Transfermarkt) Club Played W D L GD Pts 9. Aston Villa 1,102 388 307 407 -62 1,471 10. West Ham 1,060 357 266 437 -213 1,337 11. Southampton 924 280 248 396 -241 1,008 12. Blackburn Rovers 696 262 184 250 20 970 13. Leicester City 650 218 167 265 -65 821 14. Leeds United 582 223 151 208 9 820

Saints supporters will be delighted to read that they are 24 places higher than Portsmouth, who are ranked 35th after just 266 games, whilst they are also clear of fellow South Coast rivals Bournemouth, who are two places lower than Portsmouth in 37th after 253 games at Premier League level.

How Southampton compare to the top teams in the all-time Premier League table

Manchester United are top of the all-time Premier League table, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea making up the remainder of the top four.

Tottenham and Manchester City are in fifth and sixth, with Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United making up the top ten.

This means that Southampton are in very good company when it comes to the Premier League's elite, and they'll be hoping to make up some ground on the top ten if the club are back in the top-flight next season.

As it stands, Southampton are 249 points behind West Ham in the top ten, but that will grow before the season is out as the Hammers are currently a Premier League side.

Related FA Cup flashpoint v Liverpool may ruin Southampton's promotion push: View An injury to a key Saints player could prove to be a turning point in the club's promotion hopes

However, Saints won't be overtaken anytime soon as the three clubs below them, Blackburn, Leicester City and Leeds United are all in the Championship, so they'll remain 11th until the season is finished at least.

The good news is that the closest current Premier League team below them are Fulham and the Cottagers are 364 points behind them, meaning they'll remain 11th for a couple of seasons yet.

11th place shows how well Southampton have done in recent years and they'll be hoping to be back amongst England's elite next season.