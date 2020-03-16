107 games for Bristol Rovers: Billy Bodin – how is he getting on?

It’s been far from the easiest season for Bristol Rovers, who have had to deal with a change of manager and a resulting dip in form.

The Pirates have won just twice since Ben Garner took charge of the club in December–a run that has seen them slip out of the play-off race completely.

Rovers have been reliant on the goals of Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has scored 13 times–more than a third of the South West side’s League One goals this season.

Clarke-Harris is the latest striker to impress for the Gas, who have had a great record of in that area over the past few years.

Another of those impressive forwards is Billy Bodin, who left the club in January 2018 after making more than 100 appearances for the Gas over two and a half seasons.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Memorial Stadium on a free transfer from Northampton Town in August 2015 and quickly became a key man–scoring 37 goals and contributing 17 assists in 107 appearances.

Such were the quality of his performances that Preston North End swooped for Bodin in January 2018–paying a fee reported to be in the region of £500,000 for his services.

Things haven’t been easy for the striker since he swapped the West Country for Lancashire and made the step up into the Championship.

Bodin was a regular fixture in the Preston side during the second half of the 2017/18 season but found the net just once in his 17 appearances.

Things would go from bad to worse for the 27-year-old in the following summer as he suffered a knee ligament injury that kept him out for the whole of the 2018/19 season.

He returned for Alex Neil’s side at the start of the current campaign but he has, once again, been hindered by fitness problems.

Bodin has made 15 Championship appearances this term, scoring twice, but has been sidelined since the start of the year.

The Welshman showed how dangerous a forward he was during his time in the South West – hopefully, he can regain his fitness and get the chance to show that side of himself to the Deepdale faithful.