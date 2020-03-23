105 Birmingham City appearances: What’s Wade Elliott up to these days?

Starting out in the humble surroundings of Bashley FC in the Wessex League, Wade Elliott was soon on the move as he headed for AFC Bournemouth, thus making the switch from Hampshire to Dorset.

Upon arriving at Dean Court during the summer of the year 2000, Elliott would then go on to make his first steps tom establishing himself in the professional game after cutting his teeth at Bashley during his fledgling years.

A versatile attacking midfield player, the Southampton born playmaker would go on to enjoy a fruitful spell with the Cherries, turning out for the club on over 80 occasions before making a move to Burnley, a club in which the midfield player would go on to flourish at.

During his time at Turf Moor, Elliott would overcome a relatively slow start to life in Lancashire to become one of the club’s most influential players, thus picking up the club’s player of the year award on two separate occasions, with the player drawing praise from both fans and teammates alike.

He then played a crucial role in getting the Clarets to the Premier League as the Turf Moor club seeked to establish themselves as top flight regulars after securing a jump up the divisions during the 2008/2009 season.

After seeing Burnley relegated during his latter years at the club, Elliott was then on the move again, this time moving down south to the Midlands to turn out for Birmingham City.

Appearing 105 times for the Blues in total, Elliott enjoyed a fruitful spell with the St Andrew’s club which included appearances in the Europa League following the team’s success in the league cup, before his time in the Midlands came to an abrupt end in the 2013/2014 season as headed for Bristol City after scoring 14 times for the Blues.

A successful spell with the Robins would then ensue, with the 41-year-old going on to pick up the Football League Trophy and League One title as he was handed the captaincy by the club’s then boss Steve Cotterill before then hanging up his boots in 2016 to making a move into coaching.

Following what was a pretty eventful playing career, Elliott is now cutting his teeth in management as the assistant boss of Stoke City’s Under-23s side.