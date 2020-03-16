103 appearances for Bristol City: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas – how is he getting on?

Bristol City find themselves in a familiar position–perched on the edge of the play-offs as we close in on the end of the season.

Last season, a late slump in form saw them miss out on the top six and you feel there will be determined to make sure the same doesn’t happen this time around.

The last time the Robins achieved promotion, coming up from League One to the Championship in 2015, they were helped by the goals of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The forward arrived at Ashton Gate in July 2013 in a straight swap deal with Ipswich Town for Paul Anderson.

The Arsenal academy product had seen his career stall somewhat during his time with the Tractor Boys but the move to City seemed to revitalise him.

Emmanuel-Thomas dominated opposition defences in the 2013/14 campaign–grabbing 21 goals and 12 assists during his first season with the Robins.

The forward saw his opportunities reduced the following season but still made a significant contribution in the final third–scoring 12 goals and contributing eight assists as the Robins won the lower league double (League One and the EFL Trophy).

After manager Steve Cotterill informed him that he couldn’t promise him regular game time, Emmanuel-Thomas City the summer after the South West side secured promotion and moved to QPR on a free transfer.

Since leaving Ashton Gate, the 29-year-old has struggled to recreate the impact that he had for the Robins.

Emmanuel-Thomas scored five goals in 15 appearances during his first season at QPR but was sent out on loan to MK Dons in the January transfer window.

He was sent out on loan again the following season and flourished for Gillingham in League One, scoring 11 goals and contributing seven assists, however, after a change of manager and a drop in form, he saw his spell at the club cut short.

An extended spell on the sidelines followed for the forward but in January 2019, Emmanuel-Thomas shocked many by signing with PTT Rayong in Thailand.

The forward scored once and contributed two assists in his 12 games for the club before becoming a free agent again last summer.

He hasn’t signed for a new club or featured since and his future plans on the pitch remain something of a mystery.

Emmanuel-Thomas’ talent was never in question but his laid back attitude often seemed to cause issues. Hopefully, we see him back on the pitch producing dazzling performances and destroying defenders soon.