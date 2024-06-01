West Bromwich Albion are set for another campaign in the Championship after suffering play-off heartbreak to eventual winners Southampton.

The Baggies had a very solid 2023/24 season, as the club, quite early in the campaign, cemented their place in the play-off places and stayed there for the duration of the season.

But the club was unable to get through the play-offs, so that means another season in the second tier, and that may mean changes to the club’s plans in the transfer market.

Either way, West Brom have announced their retained list, with the club offering new contracts to some first-team players but also announcing the departure of some.

In fact, the club has announced that seven first-team players will be leaving when their contracts expire at the end of June. They are Martin Kelly, Erik Pieters, Yann M’Vila, Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Reach, Matt Phillips, and Jovan Malcolm.

The departures of these players mean West Brom will be saving money per week, so here we use Capology to look at the estimated wages of each player and, therefore, to see how much the club would be saving...

Martin Kelly

Martin Kelly will end his two-year stay with West Brom this summer when he leaves the club at the end of his contract.

The defender joined the Baggies on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, after he had left Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old’s time at the Hawthorns has been a rather forgettable one, as he’s only appeared seven times in a West Brom shirt, and he’s been plagued with injuries.

All of his appearances came in the 2022/23 season before he was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic, where he played just once before picking up an injury. Kelly will leave the club after not playing a single minute this season.

According to Capology, it was estimated that he was on a weekly wage of £7,500, which will likely be put into buying another player.

Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters is another defender who will be ending his two-year stay with the club this summer.

The Dutchman left Burnley in 2022 after his contract expired, and in September of the same year, he joined the Baggies.

The defender has been quite an important figure in the Albion team since joining, as he played 36 times in the Championship in the 2022/23 season and 22 times in the campaign just gone.

His importance was shown as West Brom extended his stay last summer, but that won’t be happening this time around, as it’s been announced he will be leaving next month.

His departure is a boost to West Brom’s finances, as according to Capology, he was estimated to be on a weekly wage of £15,000.

Yann M’Vila

Yann M’Vila is a player who has played for a lot of football clubs throughout his career, with West Brom becoming the latest in February 2024.

The midfielder joined the Baggies on a short-term deal until the end of the season, as manager Carlos Corberan looked to bolster his options.

The 33-year-old played seven times for the Midlands club, and it wasn’t enough for him to get a new deal, as he will depart when his contract expires.

M’Vila’s wages at West Brom were unavailable on Capology, but it would have been expected that the midfielder would have been on a decent wedge considering the experience he has.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Nathaniel Chalobah’s 18-month period at the Hawthorns will come to an end next month, as the Baggies have decided against renewing his contract.

The 29-year-old joined West Brom in January last year from Fulham, and while he only appeared 13 times in the league last season, his importance grew in the 2023/24 campaign.

Chalobah leaves the club having played 33 times in the Championship this past season, but he was a player who struggled for regular starts.

The midfielder was a hefty earner at the club, as it was estimated by Capology that he was earning £20,000 a week.

Adam Reach

Out of these senior players to leave, it is Adam Reach that is the biggest earner, as he was estimated to be on a weekly wage of £40,000.

Reach had been with the Baggies since 2021, when he joined the club on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was a firm regular in the side in his first season, but injuries hampered his last two campaigns, with him playing just 42 times in the last two campaigns.

He leaves having scored two goals in 78 appearances for the club, but his departure will be a significant boost to the club, as it frees up a large sum of money that was his wages.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips is probably the biggest player to leave the club this summer, as he’s been at the club the longest and has achieved the most.

Phillips joined the club in 2016 and has been part of teams that have earned promotion to the Premier League as well as remained in the top flight.

The 33-year-old was a firm fixture in the side, but in recent times, he hasn’t been guaranteed that starting spot. But he still leaves the club with an impressive record, as he scored 31 goals and recorded 31 assists in 255 appearances.

Phillips leaves the club having estimated to be on a weekly wage of £20,000, which will again free up more money for new arrivals.

Jovan Malcolm

Jovan Malcolm is a player who has come through the ranks at West Brom, playing for the club’s under-18s, under-21s, and the first team.

The forward has enjoyed his loan spells in the EFL, as well as appearing for the club in a variety of competitions.

The 21-year-old departs having played five times for the first team, during which he scored two goals.

It was unavailable on Capology to find the forward’s wage, but given that Malcolm was a young player, he wouldn’t be expected to have been on a big wage at the Hawthorns.