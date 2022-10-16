£101.03m: How does Watford’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

It has been a frustrating start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Watford.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Roy Hodgson’s time as the club’s head coach came to an end, with Rob Edwards taking charge of the Hornets.

However, the former Forest Green boss managed just 11 league games before being given his marching orders, with Slaven Bilic being brought in as his replacement at Vicarage Road.

The Croatian though, has also endured a challenging and mixed start to life in charge of the club, all of which means that Watford currently sit mid-table in the Championship table, despite pre-season expectations of a push for a swift promotion back to the top-flight.

But is that a fair reflection of where the club should be in the current standings, when considering the value of their current squad, in comparison to their rivals.

In order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at the value of Watford’s current squad, according to Transfermarkt, in relation to the rest of the sides currently competing in the Championship.

As per these numbers, Watford’s current squad has a combined worth of £101.03million, thanks largely in part to the fact that the club were able to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr – valued at £19.8million – and Joao Pedro – said to be worth – £18million, despite both being linked with a number of Premier League clubs throughout the course of the summer transfer window.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that overall value of Watford’s squad means that the Hornets are considered to have the most expensive squad across the whole of the current sides in the Championship.

With that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though they are underperforming given what they have at their disposal, by not being close, or showing consistent signs of being capable of competing for a place in the play-offs at this point.

Indeed, the fact that the next three most expensive sides in the division – Sheffield United, Norwich and QPR – are all occupying a play-off place at the very least, further emphasises the suggestion that Watford are producing below par returns when considering the talents available to them in their squad.

As a result, it is hard not to feel as though all connected to Watford, are under pressure to step-up and improve over the next few months, if they are to produce the push for promotion, the value in their squad compared to the rest of the Championship suggests they should be making.