Rotherham United are probably the club that comes to mind for most when thinking of a typical yo-yo team between the Championship and League One.

Since 2017, the club have been moving between the second and third tiers of English football without any real stability.

The Millers have always been stable financially though, never overspending in an attempt to get to - and then stay - in the Championship.

With that though comes plenty of signings for small fees, that go on to look like very shrewd additions.

But five years before they were promoted back to the Championship in 2014, Rotherham made the first of one of their great value-for-money signings, who would go on to become a lethal striker for the club and make his name in the Premier League elsewhere later in his career.

That man's name was Adam Le Fondre.

Adam Le Fondre was a goalscoring machine for Rotherham

Le Fondre started out at Stockport County, before leaving for Rochdale in the summer of 2007, joining permanently after an initial loan.

It was at Spotland that Le Fondre started to catch the eye. In his two seasons with Rochdale, he scored 34 goals in 90 league games, and his form led the then 22-year-old to Rotherham, signing for a fee of £100,000 on a three-year deal in August 2009, staying in League Two in the process.

Upon joining, he told Sky Sports of his need to play for an ambitious club, and that he felt he found that in Rotherham.

“I needed a new challenge, with a progressive club that had high ambitions and in Rotherham I've found the perfect club to open a new chapter of my career with," Le Fondre said.

“It was hard to leave Rochdale in the sense that I have left a lot of friends and the fans behind, but when a team with so much ambition like Rotherham comes in for you it is an opportunity you have got to take.”

Le Fondre’s first season was successful, with 25 goals scored in 44 games as the Millers reached the play-off final, but they lost out to Dagenham & Redbridge at Wembley.

His form throughout the season also saw him be nominated for the League Two Player of the Month on four separate occasions, but he failed to win one.

He was also selected for the League Two Team of the Year, which resulted in interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid - Derby County and Leicester City were both linked with a move, but the club confirmed that no deal had been agreed.

Having lost in the play-offs in the previous season, the objective of getting promoted was clear, but in 2010-11, Le Fondre's 23 goals in 45 matches wasn't enough to get the South Yorkshire outfit into the top seven.

Rotherham's failure to build on last season led Le Fondre stating that whilst he was happy at Rotherham, he would like to sign for a club at a higher level.

Adam Le Fondre's Rotherham stats (all competitions, as per FotMob) Season Appearances Goals 2011/12 5 4 2010/11 49 24 2009/10 50 30

Rotherham sold Adam Le Fondre on for a profit in a decent bit of business

Le Fondre in the end would be sold to Reading - then in the Championship - for £350,000 a few weeks into the 2011-12 season, with the Royals taking a punt on a striker from two levels below, albeit for a modest fee.

With their new signing scoring 12 goals, Reading would win the league and subsequently gain promotion to the Premier League.

Le Fondre would make that step up to the top flight with flying colours. Starting the majority of his games on the bench, he would score 12 goals, but his goal-to-minute ratio is one of the highest in Premier League history at 124.4 minutes per goal.

But if it were not for his time at Rotherham, he would never have gone on to be the clinical striker many now know him to be.

His years playing in League Two undoubtedly let him refine his finishing ability, making him a lethal striker.