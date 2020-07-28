Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘100% yes’, ‘Not sure he would fit in’ – Many West Brom fans react to ex-player’s transfer advice

Published

9 mins ago

on

Daryl Burgess has urged West Bromwich Albion to go out and sign Watford striker Troy Deeney this summer, following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

Watford were relegated on the final day of the Premier League campaign following a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, and the Baggies have now been urged to sign one of their most important players this season.

Deeney, who has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford since his 2010 arrival from Walsall, netted 10 goals in a total of 27 appearances this season to keep their survival hopes alive.

But with only one year left on his contract at Vicarage Road, his future looks uncertain, having recently admitted that he is unsure about his future at the club.

West Brom, meanwhile, are preparing for a return to top-flight football after a two-year absence, and Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

The likes of Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have failed to find the net regularly this season, whilst Hal Robson-Kanu is also approaching the age of 32.

Whilst Deeney may not be an upgrade on those three players from an age perspective, the striker has experience of scoring goals in the Premier League for a number of years now, and his experience could be key.

Here, then, we take a look at what West Brom fans had to say in response to Burgess’ tweet…


