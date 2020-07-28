‘100% yes’, ‘Not sure he would fit in’ – Many West Brom fans react to ex-player’s transfer advice

Daryl Burgess has urged West Bromwich Albion to go out and sign Watford striker Troy Deeney this summer, following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

Watford were relegated on the final day of the Premier League campaign following a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, and the Baggies have now been urged to sign one of their most important players this season.

Anybody else have @T_Deeney at the Hawthorns next season…🤔🙋🏼‍♂️ — Daryl Burgess (@totalfooty) July 26, 2020

Deeney, who has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford since his 2010 arrival from Walsall, netted 10 goals in a total of 27 appearances this season to keep their survival hopes alive.

But with only one year left on his contract at Vicarage Road, his future looks uncertain, having recently admitted that he is unsure about his future at the club.

West Brom, meanwhile, are preparing for a return to top-flight football after a two-year absence, and Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

The likes of Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have failed to find the net regularly this season, whilst Hal Robson-Kanu is also approaching the age of 32.

Whilst Deeney may not be an upgrade on those three players from an age perspective, the striker has experience of scoring goals in the Premier League for a number of years now, and his experience could be key.

Here, then, we take a look at what West Brom fans had to say in response to Burgess’ tweet…

Would he want to come? He not worth more than £4-£5 million — Michael (@Michael65101368) July 26, 2020

No thanks. Good footballer. But I think we need someone up front fitter and faster than him if we carry on with the system from this season — David (@davideaststand) July 26, 2020

Probably, unfortunately missed a big opportunity when possibly could have have tempted both him & Nathan Redmond when he was allowed to leave Midlands surely could have matched what Norwich layed out. — Jfpc (@Jfpc6) July 26, 2020

Leads the line well but might be more inclined to try for Wellbeck . History of getting players fit the wba medical staff and training have gnabry and Sturridge as good Loan example . Permanent who knows . Wellbeck to me could be a good mix with the players we have — Adrian (@Adrian28903904) July 26, 2020

I said that, especially as back up but can imagine his wages and transfer fee I'll be expensive for that — Finn Ellison🇬🇧 (@FinnEllison) July 26, 2020

Why? He’s wages will be a fortune and Watford will want a fair bit for him🤷🏻‍♂️ — Cameron Harris (@CameronHarris07) July 26, 2020

100% yes. Not sure he would fit in with the dressing room there, but i rate him — Woody Woody (@martynpwoodhall) July 26, 2020

We need a goal scorer of 15+. Perdue Ollie Watkins if Brentford slip up — carl morgan (@carl_morgan3) July 27, 2020

Need some younger quicker players in the team that will link up well with pereira and hopefully Diangana — Mattwba28 (@mattwba28) July 27, 2020

No we’ve already got strikers who aren’t mobile enough on the pitch — justin skelding (@SkeldingJustin) July 27, 2020

3years ago yeah, not now. need to bring the av age down especially up front. — Jon (@jonpog) July 26, 2020

I would like to see him but might be difficult to pull off #wba — James Hamilton (@JamesHamiltonGK) July 26, 2020