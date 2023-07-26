Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz confirms that Dominic Iorfa will not be leaving the club, despite recent transfer speculation.

Iorfa has been linked to Championship rivals Preston North End and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, but Munoz insists he is an important part of their team.

Wednesday have exercised the one-year extension in Iorfa's contract, keeping him at the club until next summer, but there is still a possibility of him leaving if new terms are not agreed.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has claimed that centre-back Dominic Iorfa will "100%" be staying at the Yorkshire club despite recent links to Championship rivals Preston North End.

Speaking after the pre-season defeat to Doncaster Rovers, he confirmed that he would be looking to keep his current squad together at the moment and that Iorfa would be going nowhere.

Preston linked with Dominic Iorfa

Journalist Alan Nixon reported recently that there was interest from Preston in Iorfa.

The report claimed that North End boss Ryan Lowe was keen on the centre-back and that he could be made available as Wednesday "look to wheel and deal" after a sluggish start to the summer transfer window.

It's not the first time that the 28-year-old has been the subject of transfer talk this summer as Nixon claimed earlier this month that Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb had set their sights on the defender and were ready to cash in on some of their current players to try and get a deal done.

However, despite growing interest it looks as though the Owls defender won't be going anywhere.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after last night's pre-season friendly, Munoz was quizzed about the speculation concerning Iorfa but made his stance on the defender very clear.

"Dominic?" He said. "No, Dominic is important. No, no, no."

"100% Dominic is our player. It is very good for us and right now we are keeping our team."

When is Dominic Iorfa out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday confirmed in June that they had exercised the one-year extension in Iorfa's current contract, which keeps him tied down at Hillsborough until next summer.

They risk losing him for nothing at that time if new terms have not been agreed, which is no doubt why there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future.

Back in May, Iorfa told The Sheffield Star that he felt settled after more than four years at the the South Yorkshire club and hinted that he would be interested in extending his stay.

He said: "I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well."

“We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens.”

What did Xisco Munoz say about Sheffield Wednesday transfers?

Pressed on whether more new arrivals would be joining soon, Munoz offered his assessment of the current situation in terms of transfers.

"We are working everyday to try to bring," he said. "Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow. I repeat again, everybody in the club is working 24 hours to try because we finished with 10 guys from the academy. I'm very happy also with them but we need to try to give more competition in both boxes and have two players for each position. After they can show a higher level and try to give better things."

Wednesday are now just nine days away from their Championship opener against Southampton. The Saints are due to visit Hillsborough on the evening of Friday 4th of August in what is the EFL's 2023/24 curtain-raiser.