‘100% without a doubt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer arrival

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering making a permanent move for Benfica loanee Filip Krovinovic.

The Croatian arrived at the City Ground on loan from Benfica in January, having spent the last season-and-a-half at West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder has since established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton, making 12 appearances in the Championship and scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Brentford before the international break.

Krovinovic’s future at Benfica looks uncertain, though. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in Portugal, and the club may look to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

According to A Bola – via Sport Witness – Forest are contemplating a permanent deal for Krovinovic, however talks are not said to have opened just yet.

Krovinovic has gone about his work quietly since joining the Reds. He may have scored only one goal and failed to register an assist, but his performances have generally been quite impressive and consistent too.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this news, and what they would make of him staying at the City Ground for good…

We have a 13 million pound signing ripping it up in Spain, just bring him back and build a team around him! — Ben skinner (@skinner_nffc) March 31, 2021

Just bring Carvalho back please 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ⭐️🌳⭐️🇬🇧 (@TrickyTreesDave) March 31, 2021

100% without a doubt. — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) March 31, 2021

Yes 100% — Bailey Glover (@BaileyG39296127) April 1, 2021

What’s the point when we already have a perfect CAM in carvalho https://t.co/RSkIteDSEL — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) March 31, 2021

I think so — 🅰️🗜🍸 (@Ady_T22) March 31, 2021

No — Jonathan Shanahan (@flajon72) April 1, 2021