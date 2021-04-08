‘100%’ – Will Swansea City have regrets over not finalising deal for problem position? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have hit an alarming run of form in the Championship, which will have the club’s supporters looking nervously at the table nowadays.

The Swans looked as though they were likely to challenge Watford and Brentford for the second automatic promotion spot behind Norwich City for much of this year’s campaign, but a dismal run of form has seen them drop away from the promotion-chasing pack in recent weeks.

Steve Cooper’s men are currently sat fourth in the table, and are just four points clear of seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth, who will fancy their chances of catching the Swans from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Swansea have lost their last four matches in the second-tier, and have failed to score a single goal in any of those defeats, which makes for concerning reading.

The Swans have only scored 45 league goals so far this season, which is the least in the top-eight teams in the Championship, which begs the question as to whether they should have signed a forward earlier this year to add firepower to their attacking options.

But should Steve Cooper’s side have signed a striker during the January transfer window after their recent lack of goals in the Championship?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

I think that it’s an easy statement to make in hindsight.

Before the January transfer window Swansea City had no problem at all in finding the back of the net with Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe both contributing decent numbers to the club’s tally.

Unfortunately that has tailed off, but that seems to be down to service more than anything.

Signing a striker isn’t always what is needed to address a goal drought and so if anything I think that Swansea could have benefitted from adding another creative option on the flanks as a way of adding an extra dimension to the side.

Ned Holmes:

Yes, definitely.

Rhian Brewster was key to their late-season success and, in all honesty, they just didn’t replace him.

I like Jamal Lowe, he’s a dynamic forward and at times a very dangerous weapon but he’s not a prolific goalscorer at this level.

That has left all the responsibility on Andre Ayew’s shoulders and clearly that’s not worked out for them.

Given Ayew’s age, I’d be very, very surprised if it’s not a position they look to add quality at this summer.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Swansea City's midfielders?

1 of 20 What squad number is Matt Grimes? 6 8 10 12

George Dagless:

100%.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing of course and it’s easy to speak after the event but even at the time there was a feeling that they needed to add a real genuine striker.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe are good players but a focal point was needed and I was certainly surprised they never got one.

Other problems are behind their lack of form as well, but I certainly think an extra arrival up top – like Rhian Brewster last season – would have been a good move.