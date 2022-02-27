100% tackles success, 3 clearances: The Blackburn Rovers man who held it together in 1-0 win v QPR

Jan Paul Van Hecke demonstrated maturity far beyond his years in a very assured performance at the heart of defence in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee was a very composed figure that played a key role in Rovers earning a clean sheet against a QPR side whose distant automatic promotion hopes have faded off the back of the defeat.

Van Hecke took his place in the centre of the Rovers back three, with Scott Wharton and Darragh Lenihan also capping impressive displays either side of him and Rangers had very precious little in terms of chances, with Thomas Kaminski rarely called into action between the sticks.

A sign of an intelligent defender is not getting involved in too many tackles.

Being able to intercept the ball or disrupt the opposition with your presence can be an effective form of defending in itself, Van Hecke did that and only attempted one tackle in the match, according to WhoScored, to which he came out on top in.

The 21-year-old completed three clearances in what was actually a very comfortable afternoon, Rovers would have been disappointed not to have made the scoreline comfortable going into the closing exchanges as they were able to establish a firm grip on proceedings for extended periods.

Van Hecke’s performances will certainly be turning heads at his parent club, as will fellow Seagulls loanee Reda Khadra’s, Brighton have a well stocked senior defensive contingent, but Van Hecke’s eye-catching displays may convince Graham Potter to consider the Dutchman for some first team involvement next season.

After their trip to Fulham next time out, Blackburn have three home games on the bounce against Millwall, Bristol City and Derby County, where taking seven or nine points from that trio, would go a long way to cementing a position in the top six.

With Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack also to return from injury, Tony Mowbray’s men would be very confident heading into a play-off semi final particularly when boasting such a strong record at Ewood Park.