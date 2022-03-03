Preston North End
“100% sure” – Preston North End fan pundit delivers honest prediction on Scott Sinclair’s future
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Preston North End will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places this weekend when they host AFC Bournemouth at Deepdale.
Whereas the likes of Cameron Archer, Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans are all likely to start for the Lilywhites in this fixture, Scott Sinclair may be forced to settle for a place on the bench.
Signed by Preston in 2020, Sinclair would have been hoping to help the club reach new heights by providing an abundance of creativity at this level.
Yet whilst the winger did make a relatively positive impact in his first full season at the club, he has struggled for form in recent times.
After providing 14 direct goal contributions in 37 appearances in the 2020/21 season, Sinclair has failed to find the back of the net or register an assist in the 20 league games that he has participated in during the current term.
With his contract set to expire in June, it will be interesting to see whether Preston manager Ryan Lowe decides to offer him fresh terms later this year.
Making reference to Sinclair’s future, FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden has admitted that he believes that the 32-year-old will leave the club when his current contract reaches a crescendo.
Speaking to FLW about Sinclair, Weeden said: “Personally, I’m 100% sure that Preston will offload Scott Sinclair this summer.