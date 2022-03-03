“100% sure” – Preston North End fan pundit delivers honest prediction on Scott Sinclair’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places this weekend when they host AFC Bournemouth at Deepdale.

Whereas the likes of Cameron Archer, Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans are all likely to start for the Lilywhites in this fixture, Scott Sinclair may be forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Signed by Preston in 2020, Sinclair would have been hoping to help the club reach new heights by providing an abundance of creativity at this level.

Yet whilst the winger did make a relatively positive impact in his first full season at the club, he has struggled for form in recent times.

After providing 14 direct goal contributions in 37 appearances in the 2020/21 season, Sinclair has failed to find the back of the net or register an assist in the 20 league games that he has participated in during the current term.

With his contract set to expire in June, it will be interesting to see whether Preston manager Ryan Lowe decides to offer him fresh terms later this year.

Making reference to Sinclair’s future, FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden has admitted that he believes that the 32-year-old will leave the club when his current contract reaches a crescendo.

Speaking to FLW about Sinclair, Weeden said: “Personally, I’m 100% sure that Preston will offload Scott Sinclair this summer.

“He’s going out of contract this summer and it’s just not really worked for him.

“There was a huge buzz when he first came in, you know, we were in about fourth or fifth place at the time with an eye on automatic promotion and we brought in a name like Scott Sinclair in January 2020.

“It gave the whole place a real boost and personally since I have been watching the club, I can’t remember a signing coming in to that much of a sort of a buzz from the fan base and an excitement to see him play.

“Although he looked promising when he started he never really got going to the levels that we expected when he’s rumoured to be on around £20,000 a week which is a lot of money for Preston North End.

“He hasn’t really got the goal return for that.

“We’ve had a few magic moments, his goal at Bournemouth away last season to pick one out but I just don’t think it’s meant to be for Scott Sinclair.

“It’s a real shame because I think had he hit the ground running like we all hoped he would and taken us to the play-offs and the Premier League it would have been a real, real good piece of business.

“But unfortunately it’s just not worked out and I think the money he’s on is better spent elsewhere than Scott Sinclair who can’t really get a game for us at the minute.”