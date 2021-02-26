‘100%’ – Should QPR look to seal permanent transfer agreement for 30-year-old? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stefan Johansen has enjoyed a fruitful loan stint at QPR so far.

The 30-year-old has seamlessly fitted in to Mark Warburton’s R’s side and he’s helped turn around the club’s fortunes with the west London side undefeated in their last five league games.

His contract at his parent club Fulham expires in 2022 and he has recently admitted he is ‘uncertain’ as to what the future holds for him at Craven Cottage.

So, given his productive spell at QPR on loan, do you think the R’s should make a permanent move for the midfielder in the summer?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

They should look to take advantage, 100%

Johansen has been a key player for QPR since joining from Fulham in January and his performances have been really impressive.

He’s added a touch of class to the middle of the park, and what you get from him is a player who has an eye for a pass and a license to get forward and create chances for his teammates.

If QPR keep on improving and have a strong end to the campaign, then why wouldn’t he want to sign?

He is playing for a manager who trusts in him and is getting the best out of him, and at his age, he needs to be playing regularly rather than rotting away on the bench.

Phil Spencer

This is certainly a move that QPR should be looking to pursue.

The 30-year-old has already shown just how good a player he is at Championship level and that’s something that he’ll be keen to continue.

Regardless of what division Fulham are in next season it’s hard to see Johansen being a first team regular there and so the focus for him has to be on moving to a club where he’ll be a key player.

Given that he’s seemingly settled in West London a move to QPR seems like the logical choice for him.

Of course if a bigger and better offer comes in then he could be tempted, but for the Hoops it’s the sort of deal that they need to be doing all that they can to tie up.

George Dagless

Absolutely if possible.

I’ve been a big fan of Johansen for a few years for the way he gets about the pitch and can offer both attacking and defensive qualities.

He’s quickly helped QPR in midfield and is so good on the ball whilst also more than happy to get his foot in and make things tough for opponents.

He’s helped QPR shore up and get good results in recent weeks and I am sure the Hoops would like to keep him if possible.

The main problem will be, of course, is whether QPR can do it financially and that may well dictate whether they get him.

Fulham potentially dropping, meanwhile, could also be a spanner in the works.