“100%” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reflects on rejected transfer bids

No Sheffield Wednesday player has contributed to more goals this season than forward Josh Windass, who is proving the decision to keep hold of him was the right move for the League One club to make.

According to reports in Argentina, the League One club rejected two offers for Windass from top flight club Atletico Talleres earlier in the summer.

A six-figure offer is understood to have been made but Wednesday stood firm and kept hold of the 28-year-old.

Windass spent much of last term injured but is back fit and firing has enjoyed a strong start to the season – scoring once and providing two assists already for Darren Moore’s side.

FLW Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin believes the forward will be an important player for the Owls this term and has suggested his early season form is evidence that the club made the right call in rejecting the offers for him.

“100% it was the right decision to not accept those bids,” he said. “They weren’t really substantial bids either. If it was a decent bid then maybe we could consider it.

“I think Josh Windass is very important to Sheffield Wednesday this season, especially if we’re going to get out of the division.

“You look already. He’s got one goal, and two assists to his name – he’s only played three games. Alright, he came off the bench against Peterborough United the other night but it’s a great return. Hopefully, he can bag more goals and keep those assists coming. He’s going to be really important.

“In terms of the players we need, we are still looking for a striker so if we’d have let him go that’s an extra player we’ve got to find and as other clubs are finding, strikers are very difficult to come by.”