‘Unfortunately not’ – Kyle Edwards question has got many West Brom fans talking

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether Kyle Edwards will be good enough to play in the Premier League if the club achieve promotion this season.

The winger, who is a product of the Baggies’ youth academy, has experienced a mixed campaign to date in the second-tier.

After initially starting the season in manager Slaven Bilic’s starting eleven, Edwards has fallen down the pecking order in recent months due to the form illustrated by the likes of Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira.

Despite producing an eye-catching display against top-flight side Newcastle United in the FA Cup earlier this month, the winger failed to inspire his side to victory last weekend in their clash with Swansea City after being brought on as a substitute in the second-half at the Liberty Stadium.

West Brom have yet to make a decision in regards to extending Edwards’ contract for another year and thus he could be allowed the leave the club this summer.

Given that the 22-year-old has struggled for consistency in the Championship, the jury is out on whether he possesses the attributes needed to thrive at the highest level.

After a member of the Real West Brom Fanzone group asked Baggies fans whether Edwards is good enough to play in the Premier League, many voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Charlie Woodruffe: “Unfortunately not, which is a shame because I like him.

“Loan him out for sure.”

Samuel Roberts: “Not sure, maybe loan him out if we go up.”

Neil Cox: “Yes, he’s a kid with loads of potential.”

Mark Clee: “Probably not.”

Eleanor Johnson: “He definitely has the ability, but just needs to step up a gear.

“Confidence will bring that I guess.”

Eddie Nulty: “No, not at the moment.”

Tony Di Vito: “Not quite yet but he has loads of talent.”

Jack Santa: “He will be, but it’s a big leap up to the Premier League.

“I’m sure he will do a good job, but I don’t expect him to set the team on fire straight away.”