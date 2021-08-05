Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘100+ points’, ‘This season is going to be some fun’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as winger arrives at Hillsborough

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business has ramped up in recent weeks following the removal of their transfer embargo, and they’ve drastically bolstered their wing options in the last few days.

Olamide Shodipo arrived from Queens Park Rangers earlier in the window after scoring 11 times in League One for Oxford United last season, but he isn’t the only wide player to join.

He was followed through the door by Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect Theo Corbeanu, who already has six caps for Canada as a 19-year-old but Darren Moore has decided to make it three winger signings with the addition of Marvin Johnson.

The versatile left-sided 30-year-old has joined the Owls despite competition from the likes of Millwall, Blackpool and Hull City according to YorkshireLive which shows that despite being in the third tier of English football, Wednesday are still an attractive proposition.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

Sheffield Wednesday traveled to Cardiff on the opening day of 2020-21, what was the score?

Johnson last played for Middlesbrough and he mostly featured for the club as a left-wing-back under Neil Warnock during the 2020-21 campaign.

However Moore has abandoned that formation in favour of a 4-3-3, meaning that it’s more than likely Johnson will be featured on the left wing.

Wednesday fans seem delighted at their new addition and have been reacting to the news on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘100+ points’, ‘This season is going to be some fun’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as winger arrives at Hillsborough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: