‘100+ points’, ‘This season is going to be some fun’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as winger arrives at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business has ramped up in recent weeks following the removal of their transfer embargo, and they’ve drastically bolstered their wing options in the last few days.

Olamide Shodipo arrived from Queens Park Rangers earlier in the window after scoring 11 times in League One for Oxford United last season, but he isn’t the only wide player to join.

He was followed through the door by Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect Theo Corbeanu, who already has six caps for Canada as a 19-year-old but Darren Moore has decided to make it three winger signings with the addition of Marvin Johnson.

The versatile left-sided 30-year-old has joined the Owls despite competition from the likes of Millwall, Blackpool and Hull City according to YorkshireLive which shows that despite being in the third tier of English football, Wednesday are still an attractive proposition.

Johnson last played for Middlesbrough and he mostly featured for the club as a left-wing-back under Neil Warnock during the 2020-21 campaign.

However Moore has abandoned that formation in favour of a 4-3-3, meaning that it’s more than likely Johnson will be featured on the left wing.

Wednesday fans seem delighted at their new addition and have been reacting to the news on social media.

THIS IS LITERALLY MAD I LOVE THIS CLUB https://t.co/UAlVgvWnJk — Lucy Jenkinson (@lucyjenko1) August 5, 2021

League 1 champions https://t.co/115v0z16Ro — Aaron Bates (@Bates100Aaron) August 5, 2021

They may as well give us next years championship trophy as well https://t.co/E63Rap5QII — Conor Heald (@CDAH_99) August 5, 2021

Walking the league https://t.co/YK6cSW5xy9 — Joel Gardiner (@joelgardiner__) August 5, 2021

Champions of League One, this season is going to be some fun 🔥 https://t.co/nPfPJ8dzVh — Mac Wade (@macwade_) August 5, 2021

Ridiculous signing for League 1. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/EwmcBCoE0y — 🦉🔵Jamie Smith ⚪️🦉 (@JamieSmith1911) August 5, 2021