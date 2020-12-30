‘100 per cent get him’ – Gabriel Agbonlahor reacts to Aston Villa’s interest in signing EFL forward

Aston Villa are said to be interested in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Joshua King according to a recent report from The Athletic.

King was linked to a number of teams during the summer transfer window, but for one reason or another, a move failed to materialise.

The forward has only made six appearances for Bournemouth this season, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, a move to Villa Park could be a tempting proposition for King, with Dean Smith’s side currently sat third in the top-flight standings after their opening 20 matches this term.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor felt as though Dean Smith’s side should make their move

“I would 100 per cent get him.

“You can’t have too many options. If Watkins got injured, he’d be the perfect replacement, King.

“I think he’s perfectly suited to the way Villa play – I can just picture him making runs in behind when Grealish is driving with the ball.

“It’s definitely something I would do. It’s a deal you can get on the cheap because he’s out of contract so they’ll sell him for cheap.”

The Verdict:

I think it’s a deal that would make sense.

King would be the ideal backup option to have in the Aston Villa squad to Ollie Watkins, who seems as though he’ll be a regular starter in Dean Smith’s squad.

I find it hard to believe that the forward has much of a future with Bournemouth this season, and given that he’s still not agreed a new contract with the Cherries, it surely drops a sizeable hint that he could be on the move in the coming months.

I think a move to Aston Villa would be the ideal move for all parties involved.