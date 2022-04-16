100% pass accuracy, 0.26 xG: The Sheffield United man who made a positive impact in 2-1 defeat to Reading FC

Iliman Ndiaye has been in and out of the team at Sheffield United this season, but the 22-year-old has the ability to make some decisive contributions between now and the end of the campaign.

Ndiaye could take on a more significant role in the first team next season, after showing his class in patches but struggling for consistency a little this term.

The Frenchman replaced Conor Hourihane on 70 minutes with the Blades trailing against Reading on Friday, and he would have thought he had earned them a point when he calmly slotted home in the 90th minute.

But, Tom McIntyre stole the show with an additional time finish to take all three points back to Berkshire, and all but confirm the Royals’ second tier survival in the process.

Given the quality of some of his performances, it has been a small surprise that Ndiaye has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter, particularly with Paul Heckingbottom looking to integrate younger players where possible.

The 22-year-old had a pass accuracy of 100% in his 27 minute cameo, but was very ineffective out of possession, which could suggest why Heckingbottom has not shown as much faith in him as some would have expected.

Ndiaye won 0% of his duels for possession and therefore, the Blades had to carry him when they did not have the ball.

Heckingbottom has consistently stressed the importance of endeavour and grit since stepping into the Bramall Lane dugout, and therefore, given the numbers he posted against Reading, it does provide some reasoning towards his hesitance to select Ndiaye.

Nevertheless, it was an excellent composed finish given the pressure of the situation and the players around him, picking out the bottom corner to take the Blades close to what would have been a valuable point, demonstrated the clear potential of the versatile forward.

The chance had an expected goals value (goal probability) of 0.26, as per Wyscout, and Ndiaye was clinical in the only clear cut chance the Blades created in the game.

It will be interesting to see if Ndiaye is utilised more regularly in the run-in, his individual quality will cause problems for any second tier backline.