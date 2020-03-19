‘100%’, ‘No’, ‘Yes definitely’ – Many Ipswich Town fans debate over Connor Wickham question

After breaking through as a youngster at Portman Road back in the 2008/2009 season, a lot was expected of Connor Wickham at Ipswich Town, with the powerful striker quickly making a name for himself at Football League level.

After quickly notching up 15 goals during his teenage years in East Anglia, the young hotshot was then snapped up by Sunderland, with many believing that the Black Cats had pulled off a major coup by beating other interested clubs to the player’s signature.

Fast forward a few years and Wickham had largely struggled for fitness and form at the Stadium of Light, thus leading to his departure to Crystal Palace after only mustering 15 goals in over 90 games for the side from the North East.

Following another lackluster, injury filled spell at Palace in recent years , the frontman now finds himself on loan at Sheffield Wednesday with Ipswich said to have made a move for their former player back in January.

Given the failed move for Wickham, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Town Fans Forever group on Facebook for their opinion on whether the club should make a move for the striker again this summer, yielding a wide array of responses from the club’s fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Portman Road faithful on social media earlier today.

Liam Hills: 100% but I don’t think he would drop his wages down unfortunately.

Ivor Skinner: No.

Francis Stiff: No, no and no again.

Richard Arnold: Yes definitely.

Russ Appleton: No chance.

George Miller: We made a move but his wages were too high, that won’t change.

Carl Gibbs: Taking into account that he is contracted to a Premier League club, on a Premier League salary, playing in the Championship, I feel there is very little chance of him contemplating coming back to the Town. And to be honest, with the turmoil that we are in, you cannot blame the man.