‘100%, no’ – Plenty of Derby County fans hand club verdict on Craig Forsyth

Plenty of Derby County fans have handed the club a verdict on Craig Forysth and whether or not the option to extend his contract should be activated.

Phillip Cocu has slowly embedded his ideas and methods in to Derby this season and the club are now starting to show glimpses of a play-off contender.

Whilst the most improved areas of form in the Rams side have come in attack and midfield, Cocu’s defence have been consistent of late.

Cocu has been largely rotating with his back four defenders at times, having switched between Jayden Bogle and Andre Wisdom at right back, whilst Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke and Wisdom have shared the centre back roles.

At left back, Max Lowe, Scott Malone and Forsyth have shared the role with the latter having struggled with a few niggling injuries this term.

22-year-old Lowe looks to have a future at the club, but Forysth will see his agreed contract come to an end in June.

Signing a new two-year deal at Pride Park in December 2017, the Scottish defender saw an option to extend the deal by one season included – but it is not yet known if that clause will be activated.

Football League World’s Ben Crump asked Derby fans via Facebook page DCFC -ITS IN OUR DNA: “Craig Forsyth has an option to extend his deal by one year when it expires in the summer. Should we keep hold of him?” and below are just some of the responses.

Steve Rodgers: No chance

Jordan Dawson: I think by the start of next season Lowe should of progressed…

Jamie Reid: Yes

Philip Brandon: Yes Forsyth is our best left back

Steven Cousins: Would sign up Fozzy and sell Malone

Keith Wilkinson: No. Why would you give an injury prone player an extra year

Mark Jones: It all depends on money, for me he is the best of a poor selection at left back. You could get Craig for sensible money for a year. We need at least 2 fullbacks for next season. One either side. Cocu seems to have re invented Wisdom and I believe Bogle could leave along with Lowe and Malone. One striker to what we’ve got and a goalkeeper and we could be in with a shout. These kids, led by an astonishingly committed Rooney, could be enough to really turn us into promotion.

Basil Parker: Without doubt

Neal Summers: No let’s get rid of all dead wood

Paul Knight: 100%, no.