‘100% needs a new deal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player speaks out on future

Samba Sow says he is keen to stay at Nottingham Forest, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Sow joined Forest from Dynamo Moscow last summer, and instantly established himself as a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

The midfielder has endured a frustrating time with injury since joining Forest, though, and was limited to only 27 appearances last season.

This season, Sow has made only nine appearances for Forest, starting in each of Forest’s three home wins.

Now 31 years of age, Sow’s future at the City Ground is uncertain, with only six months left on his contract.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Sow said: “I want the best for me and the club. I’ve got six months left here but anything can happen. I hope I can stay more at this club.”

Sow has had a big influence on the pitch since signing for Forest, but his injury problems are slightly concerning.

Naturally, many Forest fans have had their say on the midfielder’s future amid his recent comments, and here’s what they had to say…

Can’t keep fit , CH might just have someone younger in mind to fill that roll – possibly one year contract 🤷 — Eddie C (@Ndforest) December 26, 2020

I'd say judge it & the end of the season. If he proves he's can stay fit between now & may & keep at the level, then yes, seriously have my doubts though. — Jonathan Antcliffe (@Jonny90nffc) December 26, 2020

Yes – best defensive midfielder we have. — Richard Carter (@richardcarter11) December 26, 2020

No and too injury prone. Get some young blood in there 💪 — Mattyboy24 (@mattyboy2404) December 26, 2020

Probably not, unless he's willing to accept a pay as you play deal which I highly doubt — Gary (@RedDogGary) December 26, 2020

Only on a pay per play deal. Crock — JT (@Turns88) December 26, 2020

Needs to stay fit for a while great missed when not in the team though — clint (@FlewittClint) December 26, 2020

One year extension with an option to add 1 or 2 more years if he can stay fit – best midfielder we have so to let him go would be a tragedy (would get snapped up by one of our rivals) — andy (@andyc4121) December 26, 2020

Keep, the data says that when he plays our points tally is far better than when he doesn't. — Tim M (@timmarshall71) December 26, 2020

100% needs a new deal. Think people have forgotten how influencial he was to our team last season. When fit, as good a pressing midfielder as anyone in the Championship. — GT (@gmtaylor09) December 26, 2020

No. Good player on his day, way too injury prone. Need younger, fresher legs in the middle — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) December 26, 2020