Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘100% needs a new deal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player speaks out on future

Published

8 mins ago

on

Samba Sow says he is keen to stay at Nottingham Forest, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Sow joined Forest from Dynamo Moscow last summer, and instantly established himself as a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

The midfielder has endured a frustrating time with injury since joining Forest, though, and was limited to only 27 appearances last season.

This season, Sow has made only nine appearances for Forest, starting in each of Forest’s three home wins.

Now 31 years of age, Sow’s future at the City Ground is uncertain, with only six months left on his contract.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Sow said: “I want the best for me and the club. I’ve got six months left here but anything can happen. I hope I can stay more at this club.”

Sow has had a big influence on the pitch since signing for Forest, but his injury problems are slightly concerning.

Naturally, many Forest fans have had their say on the midfielder’s future amid his recent comments, and here’s what they had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘100% needs a new deal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player speaks out on future

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: