100% loose ball duels won, 12 losses in own half: The Nottingham Forest defender who had a varied game v Luton

Nottingham Forest travelled to Luton yesterday and lost the game 1-0 despite Luton being down to ten men from the 77th minute.

With more possession and more shots, Forest will feel annoyed not to have come away with something out of the game.

Here, we take a look at defender Joe Worrall’s stats from the game using Wyscout to analyse his performance.

Duels

Although Forest did lose the game, it’s worth noting that the only goal Luton scored was a penalty after a Jack Colback handball so it doesn’t necessarily mean the defensive players were poor.

Looking at yesterday’s game, Worall won 67% of his defensive duels and also 67% of his aerial duels.

Although these numbers could be higher, this shows us that Worrall defended to a consistently high standard throughout the game and was able to win his duels both on the floor and in the air.

Therefore, despite losing Worrall actually provided a generally solid defensive performance for his side recently which may help to explain why Luton weren’t able to score from any of their other shots.

Wins and losses

Impressively, Worrall won 100% of his loose ball duels yesterday showing us he was committed to the performance and giving everything for his shirt which is exactly what you want to see from your defenders.

Furthermore, it shows us that even when things were going against Forest Worrall was committed to change the way it was going and get it back to his side and the way they were playing.

However looking at losses in his own half, Worrall lost the ball 12 times which suggests there is a level of panic in his game and he feels under pressure or stuck for options.

Although he did well in his defensive duels, his losses of the balls could lead to the opposition going forward and having a chance meaning this is something he must tighten up on.

Passing

Worrall’s average for accurate forward passes was 57% and his average for accurate long passes was 44% which again comes back to the idea of the defender feeling a sense of pressure in his defensive role.

If his forward passes aren’t accurate, especially from a defensive position, then he runs the risk of gifting the opposition the ball which could lead them to then attack.

Furthermore whilst a long pass is often a good way to clear the ball from a defensive position, if there is a lack of accuracy and it just goes back to the other team then it doesn’t help your own team press or get forward and rather creates more pressure for the defence.

Therefore, we can see that Worrall has a very strong defensive game but to progress his game he must keep a calmer head and not let the pressure get to him in order to keep up a strong and accurate performance across the pitch.