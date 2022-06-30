“100% it’s the right call” – Sheffield United depart with 25-year old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sell Oliver Burke to German outfit Werder Bremen.

The Scot has played in the Bundesliga before with RB Leipzig, but is now set to join the recently promoted Bremen.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if this was the right decision by the Blades to sanction the departure of the 25-year old…

Billy Mulley

It does seem like the time to let Oliver Burke depart, with the forward seemingly no closer to regular first-team plans under Paul Heckingbottom.

A player whose pace, direct running and energy causes all sorts of problems, it will be interesting to see if a move to Germany does happen, and whether he could add a different kind of dimension in the Bundesliga.

Winning promotion back to Germany’s top-flight, it is certainly an interesting link, with Burke still to reach anywhere near his ceiling.

The correct decision will be to let him depart this summer and allow Heckingbottom to add players he sees value and potential in.

Alfie Burns

100% it’s the right call and Sheffield United will be glad that they don’t have Burke’s future hanging over them all summer.

Burke’s move to Sheffield United just hasn’t worked out and even the changes in the aftermath of Chris Wilder’s exit haven’t sparked him into life.

Preparing for a second season back in the Championship, you don’t really want the failures from past regimes hanging over Paul Heckingbottom.

Getting Burke off the books leaves space in the squad for reinforcements and does free up a touch of space on the wage bill.

That’s going to be important in what will be a relatively tight summer at Bramall Lane.

So, yeah, it’s the right decision and likely a weight off the shoulders.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is probably the right decision for Sheffield United.

Burke didn’t do anything particularly special during his time at Bramall Lane and it seemed clear he was out of favour when loaned out last season.

In fact, the now 25-year-old, who has been with a host of clubs already, has never really produced in terms of goals and assists wherever he has been.

Considering that and the fact he was seemingly out of favour, getting him off the books seems a sensible move from the Blades.