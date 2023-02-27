“100% I would trust him” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit discusses suitability of 27-year-old for Championship football

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday set a new club record for games without defeat when they beat Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

More importantly, it moved Darren Moore’s side three points clear at the top of League One, and they hold an eight-point advantage over third place.

Therefore, whilst the Owls chief won’t allow complacency, it’s fair to say they are firm favourites to go up this season and a Championship return does feel inevitable.

Naturally, that will get some thinking about the suitability of the current squad at a higher level, with keeper Cameron Dawson sure to divide opinion.

The 27-year-old didn’t convince for Wednesday at that level in the past but since returning to the XI earlier this season, he has been superb. And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Callum backed Dawson to keep the number one jersey if the side are in the Championship next season.

“I think, for me, Cam has been one of the best players this season and the year he had out on loan has done him the world of good. I think he needed a season where there wasn’t really any expectation on him to progress as a player. At a team like Exeter as well, he had that promotion experience.

“Instead of playing for a team fighting down the bottom, he was with a club on the up so he has all experiences now.

“I think he can progress and become a big player for this team and if we go up he is someone I would trust in goal, 100% I would trust him in the Championship.”

The verdict

It was a bold decision from Moore to bring Dawson into the side when the results were generally very good but it’s a call that has paid off.

Dawson has been excellent recently and it comes after that season with Exeter where he also starred, so he has improved a lot in the past 18 months.

Some fans will remember he was inconsistent previously but most would agree that he is capable of playing in the Championship. Keepers mature at different stages and Dawson has benefited from getting more game time in recent seasons, so he will feel he can handle the step up but the only focus now is on winning promotion.

