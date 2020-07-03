‘100%’ – Have Nottingham Forest made this controversial decision on purpose? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have made the decision to recall Albert Adomah from his loan spell at play-off rivals Cardiff City, in a controversial move that has frustrated Bluebirds boss Neil Harris.

The winger won’t be able to play for the Reds for the rest of the campaign due to EFL regulations, and this move has proved somewhat controversial.

Do you think this is a direct move by Forest to weaken a promotion rival by recalling Albert Adomah, even though he can’t play for Reds for the rest of the campaign?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Dagless

Looks it.

Cardiff are pretty wound up about it and I can understand why in all honesty.

He was going to play a part in their run-in and now Forest have derailed things whilst he now cannot play for them, so it’s a move that makes little other than the sense of a bit of gamesmanship.

Adomah probably isn’t overly happy at being recalled to not play in the run-in, so how that is received in the dressing room remains to be seen and all Cardiff can do is knuckle down and not let it impact them.

You can guarantee Neil Harris is using it as fuel to pour on the Cardiff play-off fire and a motivated Bluebirds side is certainly one to be reckoned with, as we’re seeing since the restart.

Ned Holmes

Without a doubt, I can’t see what the explanation would be.

Forest opted to send Adomah out on loan in January and judging by what the winger has said recently, he wanted to stay on at Cardiff for the rest of the season and help them challenge for the top six,

The Bluebirds have looked strong since the Championship got back underway and like they’ll be competing with Forest for a top-six spot.

Not letting Adomah go back there for the rest of the campaign looks like a move to weaken Cardiff and is a blow to their hopes. Some people, including Neil Harris, won’t like that but for me, that’s part and parcel of the game.

Adomah is Forest’s player, so they’re well within their right to do what they’ve done. What if the winger had been key in helping the Bluebirds secure promotion in their place? That’s not a risk worth taking.

George Harbey

100%. They wouldn’t have recalled him for any other reason than that, it’s clear.

Cardiff’s rise up the Championship table has been impressive, and before the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic, they looked like a team who wouldn’t stop winning after breaking into the play-offs, and Adomah has been a key player for Neil Harris’ side since arriving in January.

Forest have been in decent form, but their top-six finish is not yet guaranteed, and given that Adomah was such an important player for the Bluebirds, it makes sense for them to recall him, despite it not really being a good decision in terms of morals and respect.

Adomah could still be a really useful player for Forest in the final stages of the campaign, though, I feel. He has real pace, real energy and real experience both on and off the pitch, and he knows what it takes to win promotion via the play-offs, which looks to be Forest’s route to the Premier League.

You cannot blame them one bit.