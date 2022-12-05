100% ground duels won, 2 clearances: The Sheffield Wednesday man that continued his fine form in draw at Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of League One as they drew 0-0 with Derby County at Pride Park.

Whilst it was frustrating for the Owls, it was still a good point for Darren Moore’s side and he will have been delighted that his side recorded another clean sheet, which is the fourth in a row.

Centre-back Mark McGuinness has been key to the three consecutive shut-outs in the league and he was very impressive against the Rams.

As his Sofascore stats show, the on-loan defender did the basics very well, winning all of his ground rules, all but one of his aerial contests and he made two clearances, interceptions and tackles.

Even though the hosts weren’t brilliant in the final third, they still put Moore’s men under pressure and it was McGuinness who stood up to ensure Wednesday stood firm and left with a point.

The 21-year-old is smart with his positional play, brave in terms of throwing his body on the line and he is now emerging as a leader in that defensive unit.

The Owls boss has already made it clear that he would like to keep the former Arsenal youngster beyond his current loan spell but the decision will be out of his hands as Cardiff weigh up what to do with their centre-back.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

In the immediate future, all McGuinness will be focused on is helping Wednesday to promotion, with any discussions about long-term future likely to wait until the end of the season.

The promotion race is extremely competitive in League One right now, with the Yorkshire side knowing that they can’t afford many slip-ups as they battle with Ipswich and Plymouth for a top two position.

So, the recent defensive solidity will encourage Moore and all connected to the club, and it’s shown that McGuinness is going to be pivotal if they are to secure a return to the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.