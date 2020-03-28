QPR
‘100%’, ‘For sure’ – Plenty of QPR fans think this 24-y/o is an ideal replacement for likely departing skipper
Queens Park Rangers’ skipper Grant Hall is out-of-contract in the summer, but who should take the armband from him?
After two seasons of injury hell, Hall has this season returned to the QPR first-team, and stayed there throughout.
He’s featured 30 times in the Championship this season – compared to the 16 times he featured in the past two Championship seasons combined – scoring five as well.
He’s a beloved leader at the club, but with his contract coming alarmingly close to it’s expiry, and no news of a renewal, it’s time to start looking at the club’s next captain.
There’s a few candidates to take the armband, but one name who’s been banded around as a future captain is Dom Ball. The 24-year-old joined on a free in the summer and has turned out to be one of the club’s best players.
Ball’s become a hugely important member of Mark Warburton’s squad as the season’s progressed, but is he captain material? Here’s what QPR fans had to say:
