‘100%’, ‘For sure’ – Plenty of QPR fans think this 24-y/o is an ideal replacement for likely departing skipper

Queens Park Rangers’ skipper Grant Hall is out-of-contract in the summer, but who should take the armband from him?

After two seasons of injury hell, Hall has this season returned to the QPR first-team, and stayed there throughout.

He’s featured 30 times in the Championship this season – compared to the 16 times he featured in the past two Championship seasons combined – scoring five as well.

He’s a beloved leader at the club, but with his contract coming alarmingly close to it’s expiry, and no news of a renewal, it’s time to start looking at the club’s next captain.

There’s a few candidates to take the armband, but one name who’s been banded around as a future captain is Dom Ball. The 24-year-old joined on a free in the summer and has turned out to be one of the club’s best players.

Ball’s become a hugely important member of Mark Warburton’s squad as the season’s progressed, but is he captain material? Here’s what QPR fans had to say:

I just can’t believe we’ve not had any news about Grant Hall. It seems to me to be a no brainier in terms of keeping him however I think it’s clear he and the club can’t agree hence he’s not re signed. — David Hadley (@hadders112) March 27, 2020

Grant Hall — Paul Gibbons (@superhoops10) March 27, 2020

I’d go for Dom Ball. — QPR Steve ⚽️ (@SJThomas_) March 27, 2020

Would shock me if we let Hall leave on a free — ST (@STQPR_) March 27, 2020

Dom Ball for sure 100% — Del (@QPR_DelMonte) March 27, 2020

give Hall new contract !… — Akster_QPR (@akster) March 27, 2020

100% Ball — Louis (@LouisMoir99) March 27, 2020