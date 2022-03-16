100% dribbles completed: The Derby County player who shined despite Blackburn Rovers defeat

Derby County’s relegation survival hopes took a dent on Tuesday evening.

The Rams gave up a 1-0 lead to Blackburn Rovers, who completed a 3-1 comeback in the second half to sink Wayne Rooney’s side.

Ravel Morrison’s goal put Derby ahead in the first half, as things started to look rosy for the club.

In Bournemouth, the Cherries were beating Reading at half time which meant Rooney’s side were closing in on a huge night in their Championship season.

The tides turned in the second half as Reading pulled one back to earn a 1-1 draw against the promotion hopefuls.

Meanwhile, Scott Wharton’s strike on the hour mark saw the beginning of Tony Mowbray’s side turning around the halftime deficit.

Those results have left Derby now six points adrift of safety with only eight games remaining to save their season.

There was one bright spark from the game though and that was Morrison’s performance for the visitors.

Not only did the 29-year old score the opening goal of the game for Derby, his overall display was exceptional.

According to stats courtesy of Sofascore, the former Manchester United prodigy completed 100% of all dribbles attempted.

The ball was glued to his feet as he danced his way around the Blackburn defence.

Only Malcolm Ebiowei completed more (3) for Derby, but it was from seven attempts.

Morrison picked his moments well and possessed great danger while on the ball.

Morrison also made three key passes, which only Max Bird could match in the Derby side.

He was a constant danger throughout the game and his goal was the reward for his efforts.

With 83 per cent pass completion, he also did a great job retaining possession for the side as its focal point in attack.

Rooney will be hoping for similar performances from the player considering he has taken a big chance to give him this opportunity at the club.

Morrison has jumped from club to club and been unable to settle, but we are now finally seeing the best that he has to offer on the pitch.

The result didn’t go Derby’s way on Tuesday, but if Morrison can continue to play like this then it gives the Rams a chance against any opponent.