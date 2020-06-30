‘100%’ – Do you agree with Kevin Phillips’ latest Sunderland transfer claim? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has admitted that it is a ‘priority’ that Sunderland sign a proven, experienced goalkeeper this summer following Jon McLaughlin’s exit.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “When you lose your number one goalkeeper and the number two is not capable of stepping up you need to get someone in as soon as possible.

“Possibly an experienced goalkeeper on loan for a season.

‘The quicker they can get him in the quicker they can build relationships with the defence and his teammates.

“That position will be a priority I am sure.”

With Phillips’ Sunderland comments in mind, do you agree? Do you think an experienced goalkeeper should be a priority signing for the Black Cats this summer?

George Harbey

100% – It has to be the priority for Phil Parkinson this summer.

The departure of Jon McLaughlin is undoubtedly a massive blow as he has been such a key player for Sunderland over the past couple of seasons, and his incredible saves and shot-stopping abilities have often kept the Black Cats in games at times.

Especially to lose him on a free transfer, too, is a massive blow for Sunderland and it will be hard to find a commanding, leader-like figure such as McLaughlin, so they need to ensure that their recruitment is spot on this summer.

McLaughlin brought so much stability and experience to the back line which served the Black Cats really well indeed, and bringing in a younger goalkeeper with not so much experience could be detrimental for the Wearside club and could weaken their defence.

An experienced option needs to be brought in for definite, and it would be a massive weight off the shoulders for Parkinson after losing McLaughlin to Rangers.

Alfie Burns

It’s one of the most important positions on a football pitch and after losing Jon McLaughlin already this summer, it is essential that Sunderland get someone of a similar pedigree in for the new season.

There’s mounting pressure at the Stadium of Light and the playing squad next season is going to have a lot of pressure on them next season to deliver promotion in League One.

Experienced players, usually, offer you that focus and drive to get the job done and you’ve got to imagine that Sunderland will be building from the back and concentrating on getting an older head through the door.

It will help them on and off the pitch.

Ned Holmes

There are a number of areas that Sunderland need to address in the upcoming transfer window and signing an experienced and proven goalkeeper is certainly one of them.

Jon McLaughlin’s exit has left them short in that area, while the jury is still out on whether Lee Burge has the quality to cut it at League One level – never mind help them secure promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland weren’t good enough at the back in the 2019/20 campaign and adding a shot-stopper that is experienced and proven at this level, or higher, would help to solve that issue.

That said, you can’t ignore the fact they’re in a somewhat desperate need of signing a new first-choice striker and that there are some serious questions moving forward at centre-back.

It could be a busy summer for the Black Cats.