100% offensive duels won: The Nottingham Forest player who did himself proud v Coventry ahead of potential summer exit

Nottingham Forest climbed into the play-offs yesterday evening as they secured a 2-0 victory over top-six rivals Coventry City, potentially a major result in their push for promotion.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring on the 25th-minute mark when he bundled the ball home from close range, before the visitors had a couple of half-chances to draw themselves level either side of the interval.

The hosts made the three points all but safe in the 61st minute though when a smart bit of work from Keinan Davis gave himself the opportunity to play James Garner through, who made no mistake as he rifled the ball into the back of the net.

Those two goals and their perseverance going forward proved to be crucial in winning all three points and they could have made it three when they hit the crossbar from a corner late on – but they also defended admirably to keep Mark Robins’ side at bay.

Many people would have expected one of Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall to be the standout player at the back considering how consistent the duo have been in recent years – but it was Tobias Figueiredo who really stepped up to the plate and made himself counted against the Sky Blues.

Not only was his performance visually impressive – but the statistics behind it were too with the Portuguese centre-half winning 67% of his defensive duels and 64% of his total duels on the evening – helping to frustrate lone front man Viktor Gyokeres who showed earlier in the season that he can be a real threat when he wants to be.

This percentage may have been decreased if he had one of Martyn Waghorn and Matt Godden to contend with as well as the Swedish international, but you can only handle what’s in front of you and the 28-year-old did that superbly.

Also completing 85% of his passes, that limited Robins’ side’s opportunities to capitalise and that cannot be underestimated against a side that scored four against current league leaders Fulham earlier this term.

He was nothing short of magnificent, proving himself to be a real colossus at the back and though he limited his own mistakes, he wasn’t afraid to capitalise on the opposition’s as he made a total of six interceptions, whilst also winning 100% of his offensive duels and those two factors helped to set the Reds on the front foot.

Manager Steve Cooper spoke about the importance of his side pushing forward pre-match so this contribution was integral to their success on the night, becoming an unlikely hero with many Forest supporters previously nervous about what impact Steve Cook’s injury would have on the team and how well the 28-year-old would step up as the former AFC Bournemouth captain’s replacement.

He has answered all those doubters emphatically and conceded no fouls in the process last night.

Solid and disciplined are the two best words to describe his performance, with his block to deny Callum O’Hare from close range crucial in preserving their two-goal lead.

So whilst he may leave on the expiration of his contract in the summer, he can be proud of his recent displays and particularly this one, stepping up in a crucial game and showing why the East Midlands side invested in him in the first place.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com