100% defensive duels won, 4 interceptions: The unsung Sheffield Wednesday hero who was pivotal to keeping Charlton Athletic at bay

Sheffield Wednesday continued their excellent run of form on Saturday afternoon when Charlton Athletic visited Hillsborough – and the Addicks left with absolutely nothing.

Ever since Darren Moore was able to freshen up his squad with some new faces in the January transfer window, the Owls have been on a mission to climb the League One table and with just 13 matches left to play, Wednesday sit inside the top six.

Automatic promotion still isn’t out of the question either at this moment in time but it would take a very consistent run of form and Wigan Athletic dropping points to do so, however they are going the right way about it and Charlton Athletic were the latest to feel the wrath of the Yorkshire side.

The Owls have kept five clean sheets in their last seven outings and despite having a number of defensive injuries, one of the main factors to their solidity at the back has been the return of Sam Hutchinson.

Whilst Barry Bannan may be the official captain, Hutchinson is still a natural leader and he is playing at the heart of a back three alongside Jordan Storey and Liam Palmer right now, with Wednesday reaping the rewards.

Hutchinson’s stats against Charlton make for impressive reading, starting with his defensive duels – he won every single one of his five duels, giving a 100 per cent strike rate (all stats via Wyscout).

He wasn’t exactly at his best aerially with just one of his three aerial duels being successful, but Hutchinson made up for it with four interceptions, winning both of his attempted slide tackles and even completed a progressive run from his defensive position.

Hutchinson also completed 32 of his 37 attempted passes, which should be expected as he’s been comfortable playing in midfield throughout his career.

Having returned from a near three-month layoff at the start of 2022, Wednesday are showing now how much they missed someone of Hutchinson’s experience and intelligence.

In the coming weeks the likes of Harlee Dean and Dominic Iorfa will return from injury struggles of their own to give Moore a lot more depth to his defence, but right now Hutchinson is the immovable object that has a guaranteed place if he can keep fit.