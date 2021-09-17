‘100% correct’, ‘Bang on’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Simon Jordan’s Chris Hughton claim

Simon Jordan has claimed that Nottingham Forest’s sacking of Chris Hughton was fair based upon what he achieved during his time at the City Ground, which has been echoed by many Reds supporters.

Hughton lasted less than a year at the helm of Forest and was given his marching orders on Thursday after the defeat to Middlesbrough left the side bottom of the Championship with just one point from seven games.

The experienced boss has an impressive record, including winning promotion to the Premier League in the past, but things never seemed to click for him in the Reds dugout.

Forest are now searching for yet another new manager but, speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan has indicated that moving on from Hughton was the right move given what he’s achieved over the last 11 months.

He said: “Based upon the history of the club and based upon the substance of the supporter base, you’d like to think there would be a better opportunity for it to be more progressive than it currently is.

“Sitting bottom of the Championship is not where you expect Nottingham Forest to be.”

Jordan added: “The tools that he has got, with respect to Chris (Hughton) are better than being bottom of the Championship. That’s management.

“Being taken out after seven or eight games this season isn’t based on seven or eight games, this is based on the 30-odd games previous to that from last season.

“If you’ve got a 26% win rate, you’re in trouble. If you’re bottom of the league with one point from seven or eight games, you didn’t finish the season wonderfully last year, you didn’t pull up any trees last year. You’re a year into the job, this is going to be what happens to you.”

Jordan is often a controversial figure but it seems these comments have proven anything but divisive with the Forest fanbase.

Many Reds supporters have taken to Twitter to back his claims and echo his thoughts…

Very true but it's beyond coincidence how many managers have the worst spells of their career at #nffc — redvansim (@Redvansim) September 17, 2021

Bang on, this squad should be able to achieve mid table — PsychoActive Forest (@PsychoactiveF) September 16, 2021

Couldn’t have said it better myself! — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) September 16, 2021

Spot on. Simon Jordan talks a lot of sense. — ian (@ianfellrangers) September 17, 2021

100% correct — Dave Marmion (@Marmadelica) September 16, 2021

100% correct. The amazing thing was it took so long for everyone to realise he was not implementing any plan, learning anything or going in the right direction. He was just going through the motions and destroying the players in the process. The end was inevitable & overdue #nffc https://t.co/njK2SLdUOm — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 17, 2021