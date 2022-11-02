100% aerial duels won: The West Brom man who needs to maintain the high standards set in win vs Blackpool

Carlos Corberan picked up his first win as West Brom boss last night as they beat Blackpool 1-0 thanks to a late Okay Yokuslu goal.

In truth, it was by no means a classic at The Hawthorns but with Albion in the relegation zone and still two points from safety, they are in a position where the result is the only thing that matters.

Plus, there were encouraging aspects about the display, as the Baggies were the side in control and even though they lacked that final bit of quality in attack, they were very impressive defensively.

Key to that solidity was Kyle Bartley, someone who has come in for plenty of criticism from the fans in the past.

However, as his stats on Sofascore show, the centre-back was a dominant figure at the back, winning his six out of six aerial duels that helped limit the Seasiders to very few clear chances.

As well as that, he made one tackle and five clearances, justifying the faith that Corberan showed in the player by bringing him back into the XI after suspension saw him miss the new boss’ first game against Sheffield United.

And, with his showing against Blackpool, Bartley should have done enough to show he warrant being a key part of Corbern’s defence moving forward.

Of course, it wasn’t the perfect performance from the defender, with the 15 times he lost possession a notable issue, although that could be down to the more back-to-basics approach that the side played with.

Nevertheless, whilst that’s an area of the game that he needs to improve, the reality is that Albion’s position right now is about getting points on the board.

Bartley still has a lot of work to do to win the West Brom fans back around but Corberan’s appointment has offered the players a fresh start and the first impression of the former Rangers defender to the new boss was a good one.

Albion are back in action against QPR this weekend and for Bartley it’s about building on his good display as he looks to help the Baggies get out of relegation trouble and restore his reputation in the process.

