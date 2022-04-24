100% aerial duel success: The Nottingham Forest player that stood out v Peterborough

The travelling Nottingham Forest fans will likely have been expecting a goal-fest at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday but in the end, it was a tighter affair.

Sam Surridge’s goal was enough to give the Reds a 1-0 win against Peterborough United – a result that confirmed the Posh’s relegation and left the visitors a point away from confirming their place in the Championship play-offs.

With their second tier survival on the line, Peterborough scrapped hard and created plenty of chances but Forest were able to come away with a clean sheet that will certainly please Steve Cooper ahead of the play-offs.

Key to their defensive display, as he has been all season, was centre-back Joe Worrall and with the help of Wyscout, we’ve taken a closer look at his performance in a victory that has taken his side one step closer to a top six finish.

Starting on the right side of a back three, alongside Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna, Worrall finished the game as the highest-rated player by Whoscored’s metrics.

Defensively it was a characteristically reliable display from the defender, who read the game well and was solid both in the air and on the ground.

The 25-year-old won four of his seven defensive duels and six of his nine loose ball duels while he did not lost a single one of his five duels in the air.

In addition to three interceptions, Worrall also made four clearances and a mammoth 19 ball recoveries.

As he often does, the defender saw a lot of the ball and showcased his confidence in possession.

He made one progressive run – driving forward into the Peterborough half before losing his defender and sliding the ball into James Garner – and completed 49 of his 61 passes (80% success), including seven to the final third.

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

With Peterborough battling for their Championship lives, some shakiness or fragility at the back could’ve made yesterday a very difficult game for the Reds to navigate.

We’ve seen them slip up late in the season and miss out on the play-offs before but the calmness and composure with which Worrall fulfilled his defensive duties yesterday helped his side claim a vital three points.

There has been a lot of talk about the attacking players that the Reds have at their disposal, and rightly so, but few will be more important for them in the play-offs than Forest.