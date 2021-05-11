10 transfer shockers Middlesbrough will want to avoid repeating in the summer of 2021

Middlesbrough are facing a massive summer in the transfer market.

After finishing the Championship season in 10th position there is plenty of work for Neil Warnock’s side to do if they’re to get anywhere near the play-off spots next term.

With several high-profile players likely to be leaving the club this summer, it means that the Riverside Stadium could be home to a range of new stars come the start of the new season in August.

Recruitment is a tricky business as for every Juninho there’s a handful of shocking signings who have failed to get anywhere near expectations on Teesside.

With that in mind here are 10 transfer shockers that Middlesbrough will want to avoid repeating in the summer of 2021.